Midlands Humane Society: Keep July Fourth festivities safe for your pets

The excitement brought on thinking about friends, food, family and fireworks over the July Fourth holiday is paramount. Hanging by the pool or lounging in a chair with a cool drink in your hand and a plethora of delicious food spread before you on the table makes for a wonderful day! Fun-filled days lead to exciting nights with so many activities in which to partake. People take advantage of the extended amount of time to fire off their beloved roman candles, rockets, parachutes, spinners, smoke balls, sparklers and fountains, turning a one-day holiday into several days of blasts and explosions. Lighting the night sky with beautiful colors and shapes is beautiful, but remember, not everyone is fond of fireworks. Your pets, especially, may not find Independence Day as exciting as us humans. Frankly, many humans aren’t fond of fireworks either. If you are going to celebrate big this holiday weekend, we encourage you to take some advice to keep animals as safe and comfortable as possible.

The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center offers the following tips:

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where pets can reach them. Alcoholic beverages have the potential to poison pets and, if ingested, the animal could become very intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma and possible death.

Do not apply any sunscreen or insect repellent product to your pet that is not labeled specifically for use on animals. Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems.

Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pets’ reach. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing — or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression. If lighter fluid is inhaled, aspiration pneumonia and breathing problems could develop.

Keep your pets on their normal diet. Any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea. This is particularly true for older animals who have more delicate digestive systems and nutritional requirements. Keep in mind that foods such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt and yeast dough can all be potentially toxic to companion animals.

If grilling, keep the grill brush away from your pets. The lingering scent of meat can make this tool very appealing. A dog can chew and ingest the small metal bristles causing severe internal damage.

Do not put glow jewelry on your pets or allow them to play with them. While the luminescent substance contained in these products is not highly toxic, excessive drooling and gastrointestinal irritation could still result from ingestion, and intestinal blockage could occur from swallowing large pieces of the plastic containers.

Keep citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch oil products out of reach as ingestion or inhalation can be damaging.

Never use fireworks around pets! While exposure to lit fireworks can result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals. Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets, who can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. Please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities and opt instead to keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home. If at all possible, keep or bring your pets indoors. If your pet must remain outside during the few days around July Fourth when most of the fireworks are used, ensure your fences and gates are secure. The use of Thunder shirts, pheromones or oils (deemed safe for use around pets) or medication prescribed by your vet can keep Fido from stressing too much.

Get your pet microchipped, which MHS can do for just $25. We will even take care of the initial registration for you. If your pet is microchipped, double check that your contact information is up to date. Emails, phone numbers and addresses change from time to time. It’s heartbreaking when an animal comes to us that is microchipped, but the information connected to that animal is not the correct owner and the pet goes up for adoption because owners can’t be located. Don’t forget, we still have several dogs who are part of our $50 adoption special if they have been here for over 30 days.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Hy-Vee: Chewie is a 4-year-old neutered male German Shepherd/Boxer mix. Chewie is a sweet boy who is looking for his next adventure in life. He has lived with kids and dogs and is a big boy so a nice-sized yard to run in would be best or an adopter who is dedicated to getting him enough exercise. Della is a 2-year-old spayed female Domestic Shorthair. Della arrived to MHS as a stray along with her babies. She lived in a foster home until her babies were old enough to get adopted. Her foster mom says about Della: “I may hiss and growl a little, but that’s because shelter life isn’t for me. My foster mom loved me dearly and says I’m really sweet. I may not like to be held much, but I would love to sit next to you and watch a movie... or even sleep all night in bed with you.” Ted is a 5-month-old Domestic Shorthair cat who arrived at MHS mid-June. Ted is a very handsome guy and is super social! Ted shares his space well with other cats, so he should fit in well in a home with other feline friends. Marley is a 3-year-old neutered male Labrador. Marley is a high energy boy who can’t wait to find his new family and go on lots of adventures! Marley can be a bit nervous when he first meets you but once he warms up, he’s a fun boy who just wants to run and play. He has lived with dogs and cats but can be a bit reserved doing dog introductions while at the shelter. You can see the available pets on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org. As a reminder, MHS is closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.