Midlands Humane Society: Keeping your pets safe during winter weather

We all know it’s an ongoing joke in the Midwest that one day it may be 60 degrees and sunny and then the next day we could be in the middle of a winter storm. Whatever the winter may bring, it is important to know that you are keeping your pet safe in inclement weather and to keep in mind that pets will need extra protection when it comes to below freezing temperatures.

Paws are a very sensitive part of your pet’s body and extra care should be taken to prevent frostbite. As there is not protective fur on their pads, they are more likely to experience frostbite when walking on snow and ice. If you notice your pet picking up their paws when outside for a potty break or short play time, that means it’s time to come inside to warm up. Paws can become chapped and irritated, just like your hands may become in the dry winter air. This is typically caused by snow sticking to their fur after spending time outdoors, and can lead to cracked and bleeding skin. Keeping your pet’s skin well moisturized can help ease any discomfort from dry skin. Try a nice warm oatmeal bath or applying coconut oil to their coat to keep their skin healthy.

Dogs (and cats) can wear protective coats or sweaters when going outside will also help to protect your pets from hypothermia when going outdoors. Supervising your pet to ensure they are not showing any signs of hypothermia can be lifesaving. Signs that your dog may be experiencing hypothermia include shivering, whining, curling up to try and stay warm, cold extremities like ears, feet and tail, and pale gums all indicate your canine companion may need immediate treatment. Get your pet indoors and wrapped in a warm blanket and try giving them something warm to drink, like low sodium chicken broth. Moderate of severe cases will require a visit to your veterinarian.

As if you didn’t have enough to look out for, another important item to keep an eye out for is the use of salt and ice melt where your pet will be walking. Chemicals in commonly used ice melts can be extremely dangerous for your pet and can result in salt toxicity or chemical poisoning. There are many types of pet safe ice melts out there, but you will want to take caution when taking your pet on any public sidewalks or streets. You’ll be thankful you took the extra time to wipe off their paws with a towel to help prevent irritated skin or potential sickness from self-grooming. If you are concerned there may not be pet safe ice melt where your pet commonly walks, you can purchase booties to help keep their paws protected. Any you may even get a funny video from watching them learn how to walk in said booties!

There are many other factors involved in keeping your pets safe during the winter months, including, appropriate grooming, supervising your pet around frozen bodies of water and preventing dehydration. The ASPCA and American Red Cross have great information on how to keep your furry friend healthy and happy during these cold Midwest months, and we recommend always researching your pets needs prior to going outdoors. A good rule of thumb is if you are cold, your pet is probably cold, too.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Lilo is a 6-month-old spayed female Lab mix who came to MHS with a fractured back leg that was severe enough to require amputation. She is a happy go lucky girl who has adjusted to very well to her new lifestyle and is ready to join her new family.

Lucious is a 6-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix. Don’t let his tough exterior fool you, he is a big wiggle butt who loves attention and can’t wait to be your new companion. He will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Marley is a 3-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog/Basset Hound mix who is always happy and wanting to give hugs. He is looking for a home with an owner who is home more often than not as he does get separation anxiety. This is something his new family will need to work on through training and working with their veterinarian to keep it controlled.

Sissy is an 8-year-old spayed female Miniature Pinscher mix who is a sweet girl that loves to be carried around like a princess. She will do best in a home without children as they make her nervous and she doesn’t like to be woken up from her beauty sleep.

MHS is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.