Midlands Humane Society: Learn about the adoption process at the Midlands Humane Society

The Midlands Humane Society often receives questions via phone, email or on social media regarding our adoption process. To help explain the process and make it as easy as possible, this article will go over the basic steps in adopting a new pet from us.

It all starts with you or your family deciding that you have the time, resources, patience and love to bring a new pet into your home. While we primarily adopt out cats and dogs, we also often have small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters, or ferrets. We have many breeds, colors, sizes, ages and genders from which to choose. If this is your first pet, our staff and volunteers can give you some excellent advice to make the adjustment period as smooth and joyful as possible.

A good first step prior to any adoption is to check out our website to see what we have available. You can also go to a nationwide source, such as Petfinder, to see what is available over a larger region. This is a really great tool especially if you know exactly what you are looking for and if you are willing to drive a distance to adopt a specific pet.

You may wonder how we handle the adoption process if you have other pets in the household. All adoptions start by filling out an adoption survey. These can be found in person at our humane society and online at www.midlandshumanesociety.org. There is a separate form for cats and dogs.

If you are looking at a small animal, you will use the cat adoption survey. To save time, you can print this off at home, fill it in and bring it with you. You also can fill these surveys out and email them to us at info@midlandshumanesociety.org or fax it to 712-396-2290.

Once you are at our facility, we will get the animal out for you so you can interact in one of our meet and greet rooms. Finding a good fit between the animal and your personality, lifestyle and home/yard is really important. For instance, if you live in an apartment but want to meet with a very vocal hound mix we have on the adoption floor, we may encourage you to look for a different pet, so you don’t anger all your neighbors with lots of barking and howling. Or if you have cats, but the dog you are interested in has a high prey drive, you will need to look at a different dog.

While there are no guarantees that an adoption will be successful, we do try to inform and educate as much as possible. Of course, different scenarios can arise, and adopters need to be aware that behavior traits can arise once in your home. If you are wanting to meet a particular pet and your application is approved, you can do a pending adoption. There is a $25 fee for this service and it holds the pet for you/your family for 24 hours to do a meet and greet with the animal. This can be especially helpful if you are looking to adopt a dog and you have another dog in the home that you need to have them meet to see about any aggression issues. The regular adoption fee still applies, and a pend is not a guarantee that the adoption will be fulfilled.

In the event the pet meet and greet doesn’t go well or other issues arise, the adoption may be declined. In this event, the $25 adoption pend is non-refundable and is considered a tax-deductible donation to Midlands Humane Society. Please know that we prefer to approve adoption requests, rather than decline them, so we can help find loving homes for the animals who are temporarily in our care.

You can also see highlights of adoptable animals here and via social media. We try to post a few different animals each day via Facebook. Most adoptions are processed the same day. You will need payment (cash or credit/debit card, no checks please) and have time to fill out the required paperwork in addition to meeting with the animal(s) you are interested in.

We are currently open for you to see adoptable animals Monday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To conclude, we are delighted that you want to bring a rescued pet into your life. Thank you! There are so many wonderful pets ready for new homes at shelters and rescues all over the country and you are helping to save them while adding so much joy to your life.

To see all the adoptable animals, please visit www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.