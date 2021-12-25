Midlands Humane Society, like so many animal shelters, greatly appreciates community support

There are so many ways to say thank you. A smile, a hug, a note, a plate of cookies, along with so many other fantastic means, can all indicate gratitude.

Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, recently wrote about her insights regarding the nation’s sentiment on animal sheltering and giving to help save animals’ lives in a blog titled, “‘Tis the season: As giving to animal charities increases, so does impact.” This is the time of year known by many of us as the season of giving, with holidays associated with gift giving and deep discounts to capitalize on that.

“Eight of the 10 busiest shopping days of the year typically fall in December, which is the biggest time of year for retail sales. It’s not so different for those of us who work in the not-for-profit space. December is a critical time of year for the animals, for Best Friends Animal Society and for our 3,500 shelter and rescue partners (of which your very own Midlands Humane Society is a proud partner) across the country doing meaningful work in their communities.”

In her post, she noted nonprofit organizations typically raise about 36% of their annual donations during the holiday or year-end season, with 20% of donations in December alone, according to the Blackbaud Institute Index. The good news is that giving has been growing every year, thanks to the generosity of individuals, who make up about 70% of all donations, and giving to animal charities has increased over the last three years.

“There seems to be a trend in generosity and in passionate individuals digging deep to contribute in so many ways to making the world a better place. As more and more individuals invest in causes that they care about and giving trends continue to rise, so does the impact of those investments. Because these gifts are, in fact, investments, and our data is showing a growing return on those investments each year,” Castle said.

Midlands Humane Society has had great luck with this through the creation of our “Working Cat” program which began 2.5 years ago and has saved hundreds of cats’ lives by allowing them to live where they are happiest (usually distanced from humans). In general, the growing generosity and attention we’re seeing from the public is helping animal welfare as a field to modernize, innovate and ultimately save more animals’ lives.

Many shelters, even the ones with government contracts, need additional funding for staff and the animals in their care so that they can do even more lifesaving. Helping animals helps the people who love them. This is work that matters and that makes our world a better place. December is a season of giving. The business of Best Friends and our network partners is to continue growing the lifesaving impact in shelters and ensuring a happy holiday season for homeless pets across the country who are still waiting for homes of their own. That’s something we can all feel good about.

There is one week left to contribute to the Midlands Humane Society “BARK FRIDAY” year-end matching campaign, which ends on Friday. This dollar-for-dollar match (provided by an anonymous donor) allows each donor to “DOUBLE” their impact, up to a total of $40,000. These gifts can be made in person at MHS, by mailing your donation to 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or done online via our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/donate.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday and a bright and prosperous New Year and thank you for all you do to help the animals!

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the following supporters: Our 2021 Gala Diamond Paw Sponsor: The Cimino Family; Platinum Paw Sponsors: Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Urgent Pet Care and Sherry G. Bills-Taylor; Gold Paw Sponsors: Petersen Law PLLC and Omaha-Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian; Silver Paw Sponsors: Hy-Vee, Gale & Judy Wickersham, John & Leslie Southard and Ed & Linda Kemp. Make sure you check out our half page ad in the Sunday paper for a listing of all our amazing Gala 2021 Sponsors and its overall impact on the animals at MHS.

Jinx is a 3-year-old spayed female German shepherd mix who came to us as a stray. She was very timid and unsocialized, but as we worked with her, she has started to show her sweet side and we think she will be a great dog with a patient owner.

Wilma is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that arrived to MHS as a stray in early December, having been found hanging around a dumpster at a local grocery store. She is a petite kitty who likes company.

Carly is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray in late September and is such a strikingly lovely calico.

Sophia Rose came to MHS as a stray who she was quite shy. She has come out of her shell, but new situations still cause her stress. She has tons of energy and loves to run, so she would truly benefit from a fenced-in yard so she can run zoomies as long as she pleases.

Check out these amazing pets and all their friends at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. We are closed Christmas day, close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.