Midlands Humane Society: MHS celebrates Vet Tech Appreciation Week

The week of Oct. 16-22 is National Vet Tech Appreciation Week, a time to show our gratitude all the hard work vet techs do in shelters and clinics around the country. Think of vet techs as the nurses of the veterinary world. They take vital signs, administer first aid, collect specimens and educate owners on different diagnosis and treatments. Vet techs are vital in the veterinary world and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between the years 2018 to 2028, vet tech professions are projected to grow by 19%, which is much faster than your average profession. This is due to the advancements happening in veterinary medicine that allow more avenues for different treatments and medications.

The vet tech team at Midlands Humane Society may be small, but they are mighty. Between the four of them, and with the help from our head veterinarian, they are caring for over 150 animals daily in the shelter with varying medical conditions. This includes performing evaluations, giving medications, doing necessary treatments and assisting with various surgical procedures. Between Oct. 4-13, they assisted in a whopping 72 surgeries … wow!

The vet tech team consists of one licensed veterinary technician Jenny Jarrell, and three veterinary technician assistants: Hannah Williams, Magic Pacaj-Berka and Aidan Reitz.

Jenny Jarrell, MHS’ Director of Animal Care and licensed Veterinary Technician, came to the shelter in 2016 after having previously worked in emergency vet care. Due to her work history, Jenny is no stranger to a fast-paced work environment that requires constant problem solving.

Hannah joined MHS as an animal care technician with a history in phlebotomy, so it was an easy transition for her to move to the medical team. Hannah loves that she is assisting with spays and neuters, which is helping the overpopulation issue in our community.

Magic was previously the lead animal care technician, which allowed her to cross train and help with the intaking of animals. Intaking animals includes giving vaccinations upon arrival and getting the animals set up in their temporary homes with water, food and a nice cozy blanket.

Aidan is the newest member of the medical team, having previously worked at the front desk as a customer care and adoption counselor, helping to facilitate adoptions and answer inquiries from the public. Aidan’s favorite part of her day is getting to learn something new and assisting with surgeries.

The impact that Jenny, Hannah, Magic and Aidan have on the thousands of animals that come through the doors of MHS is immeasurable. Their dedication, compassion and flexibility with each circumstance they are presented is second to none and we are so very grateful to have them in the MHS family.

If you have a vet tech that has touched your life and made sure your furry family member was healthy and happy, consider showing them your appreciation for their hard work. Whether by giving a shout out online, sending a card with personalized note or even dropping off some Dunkin’ Donuts, showing some love to the people caring for our beloved pets is a great way to give back.

From all of us at MHS, happy Vet Tech Appreciation Week!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: Mungo is a 1-year-old male Border Collie mix whose name is of Scottish origin meaning “my pet.” He is a very happy boy who loves meeting new people. He can be a bit of an escape artist and would love an owner who can play with him outside and keep him busy, so he doesn’t decide to go on a solo adventure. He would love a home with another dog to play with! Onyx is a 6-year-old male German Shepherd mix who will make a great companion for most any family! He has previously lived successfully with other dogs, cats and children and is an all-around happy guy. Onyx would benefit from some basic manner training to make him the most successful pup we know he can be. Ashes is a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd that is full to the brim with energy. She would love an active family who can bring her along on all their adventures! She would prefer to be the only animal in the home, but may do okay with very slow, appropriate introductions with other animals in the home. Nzuri is a 4-year-old Lab/Cattle Dog that was not in the best shape when she came to the shelter. She was underweight and very badly needed a bath to clean her up, and since getting some TLC, she has really blossomed! When she warms up to new people, she becomes very affectionate and loves to play. Quick movements can make her nervous, so a home with children in their teens would be best.

Visit our available animals on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for staff meetings. For more information on available pets, visit our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org.