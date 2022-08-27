Midlands Humane Society: MHS is ready for Sunday's Wags & Wheels Car Show

Midlands Humane Society welcomes you to join in on the fun at our fifth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show happening Monday, Aug. 28, at McCoy’s/Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs from noon to 4 p.m.

As our show continues to grow, staff and volunteers would like to thank our supporters for coming back each year and for encouraging your friends and family to participate too.

There is still time to register your vehicle for a chance to win a first, second or third place trophy in one of our 13 judging classes: Sports Car, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 or newer, GM 2000 or newer, Mopar 2000 or newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign.

Wags & Wheels also offers five “Best of” trophies in Show, Engine, Custom, Interior and Paint. We happily accept day-of car registrations if there is adequate parking in the lot, and registrations begin at 9 a.m.

If you don’t have a car to show but don’t want to miss out, there are plenty of ways to spend your day at Wags & Wheels! Silent auction, fantastic raffle prizes including a 50/50 raffle drawing, delicious food and drink specials, live music from Radio Pilot and, of course, getting to see more than 125 magnificent cars up close and personal makes for the perfect Sunday afternoon in our book.

Shuttle services are offered to guests at East Side Christian Church, at 331 Bennett Ave. W. from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We want to thank our amazing event sponsors who help make this car show possible and for supporting our mission to protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.

Our Platinum Level sponsors are Anne Hawk, Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, and Law Offices of Gallner & Patterman, P.C. Our Gold Level sponsors are: Urgent Pet Care and Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic. Our Silver Level sponsors are Leslie and John Southard, Ed and Linda Kemp, and Top of the Line Steel Buildings. Our Bronze Level sponsors are Petersen Law PLLC, Cold Steel Transfer LLC, Arrow Towing Company, SIRE, Wolf Bros Western Store/Boots for Less, Ehrhardt Griffin and Associates, Alter Metal Recycling, Iowa Western Community College, and Edwards Nissan Kia. Our “Best of” trophy sponsors are Posh Pets Dog & Cat Grooming, JLS Service LLC, Leach Camper Sales, Tracy Hough State Farm, and Sideris, Inc. Our class trophy sponsors are Judd Knispel State Farm, DEWs Manufacturing and Restoration, Ryan Jenkins Racing, Arrow Towing, Brandeis Catering, The Gathering Room, Rockbrook Animal Clinic, Iowa Western Community College, Southard & Son Salvage, The Mile Away, John and Trish Fahey, and Acura of Omaha. Our shuttle sponsors are Mike and Abbie Crawford, Margo and Roger Young, and Matt and Barb Walsh.

MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Montang Body Shop: Brando is a 4-year-old male Domestic Short Hair who is very affectionate and loves giving head butts. He would love to be someone’s new lap cat. Mason is an 8-month-old male Domestic Medium Hair, and he is your typical curious, playful young cat. He is looking forward to finding a new home to explore. Tyson is a 7-year-old male Rottweiler who is looking for a laid-back home. While he still loves his walks and playtime, his favorite place is a comfy bed to take a nice long nap. Shadow is a 4-year-old male Pit mix who is a goofy boy that loves attention. When he gets excited, he sounds like a little piglet. He is selective of his dog friends so slow introductions will be necessary, and he is looking for a home without cats. Visit these adoptable pets Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays noon. to 6 p.m.