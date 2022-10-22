Midlands Humane Society: MHS needs your help with new life-saving initiative

As part of its strategic plan, MHS had planned to add a veterinarian on staff as soon as we had the financial and physical capacity to do so. The goal was to provide professional medical care to all shelter animals and to perform spays, neuters and other surgeries in-house. In the meantime, we have utilized low-cost spay and neuter clinics to prepare animals for adoption (Iowa law requires spay/neuter prior to adoption), and have depended upon local veterinarians who have graciously provided discounted and pro-bono services to treat animals with critical medical needs.

Since our grand opening in 2015, we’ve seen our adoptions increase an average of 7% annually, while availability of low-cost spay/neuter services has declined. This has severely impacted our ability to prepare animals for adoption on a timely basis, resulting in animals waiting in our holding kennels for much longer than would be otherwise necessary.

Additionally, pet ownership has increased at a faster rate than veterinarians graduating from medical school, thus causing a shortage of these services on a national scale. This, too, has impacted MHS by limiting our access to veterinary care beyond that of spay/neuters. In 2022, these limitations reached a tipping point where MHS was looking at the possibility of having to euthanize adoptable animals due to overcrowding at the shelter (caused by the backlog in spay/neuters) and limited access to critical medical care.

The MHS Board of Directors decided to move forward earlier than intended with the hiring of an in-house veterinarian. We were very, very fortunate to not only find one available to hire but to find one with extensive animal shelter experience! With Dr. Farrington on board, we can eliminate the bottleneck in animals waiting for adoption preparation by performing our own spay/neuter surgeries in-house. Not only does this address the overcrowding, but it also greatly reduces the animals’ length of stay at the shelter. Additionally, and for the very first time, MHS can provide professional veterinary care and oversight for every animal that enters the shelter. Words cannot express how much this impacts the quality of care our animals receive while at MHS, as well as our ability to set them up for success once they are adopted! Through this better detection and treatment of both health and behavioral issues, more animals are being saved! Furthermore, these healthier animals show their “best selves” when introduced to potential adopters and adapt better in their new homes.

Many have asked if we are providing spay/neuter surgeries to animals outside of the shelter and, for the time being, we cannot. We currently lack the physical space to offer this service to the public, but it is part of our strategic plan to do so in the future.

Because MHS initiated this program earlier than planned, we had not yet acquired the equipment needed to fully launch a surgery suite, which is why we are conducting this very important fundraiser. Please consider a donation via our “Shelter Shower” by Oct.31 to help us complete the implementation of this amazing program. To view our registry of surgical equipment needed please visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org to join in on all the excitement!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Evolve Animal Services, LLC: Suki is an 8-year-old female Domestic Shorthair that arrived to MHS in late September after being abandoned by her owners. She is a very affectionate girl who loves head rubs and is currently successfully living in one of our cat colonies. She is a chunky girl who would benefit from an owner who will work on getting her to a healthy weight. Confetti is a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair who can start out a bit timid and shy, but is the biggest sweetheart when she warms up. She would like a patient owner who will let her acclimate to her new home at her own pace. She is currently happily living with other cats while at the shelter in one of the cat colonies. Tammy is a 12-year-old Beagle/Dachshund mix who is ready to enjoy her golden years in a quiet home where she can snuggle up in a nice warm bed of her own. Don’t let this girl fool you though, she may be older, but she is still as talkative as can be! Duke is a 2-year-old male Black Mouth Cur mix who is the happiest boy and absolutely loves getting attention. He has plenty of energy and would benefit from a yard he can run and play in with an owner who will dedicate time to his exercise. He has previously lived with a smaller dog and has done well but can be selective with his canine companions so we would recommend a meet and greet be done prior to adoption. Stop in to meet the adoptable animals at MHS anytime during business hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekdays. You can also view our adoptable pets on our website by visiting midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.