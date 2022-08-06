Midlands Humane Society: MHS receives $30K grant to help pets find homes

Midlands Humane Society has received a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more homeless pets in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County for adoption. Five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. This grant will support pets under the loving care of MHS with spay/neuter surgeries, comfortable shelter, nutritious food and other necessities until they are adopted into their forever homes.

Rosie the Pit bull mix has experienced the impact of these life-changing grants firsthand. Rosie was surrendered to MHS in January 2022, due to violence in the home where she was living. She was very fearful and reacted poorly to human interaction. Luckily, treats were the one thing that could change her attitude. Once she trusted you, her demeanor completely changed and she eagerly looked forward to attention. Rosie was pregnant upon arrival and delivered seven happy, healthy puppies in February.

Rosie proved to be a fantastic mother and was very dedicated to her litter. Once they were weaned, her puppies went to a foster home to work on their socialization. All the puppies were spayed/neutered and found homes very easily. We worked with Rosie, one-on-one, and she gained additional confidence and restored faith in humans. Funds from PetSmart Charities helped with her adoption preparation and shelter care for the seven months she lived at MHS. We are so happy to announce that Rosie finally found a loving family of her own in July 2022. Her willingness to adapt, along with the dedication of staff and volunteers who worked with her, paired with PetSmart Charities grant funds, made a Rosie a true success story.

“Getting pets ‘adoption ready’ is not an easy task,” said Nikki Cruickshank, Midlands Humane Society Executive Director. “It takes time, planning and funding to help the thousands of pets who arrive at our doors every year. Adoption preparation is the critical first step in setting these pets up for a lifetime that is happy and healthy. We feel so proud to be a partner of PetSmart Charities and to have received this important, lifesaving grant funding. Because of their generosity, Rosie and her puppies were altered prior to adoption, so we know they can’t continue to breed and add to the homeless pet population.”

“Partners like the Midlands Humane Society do an incredible job caring for pets,” said Heidi Fulcher, Senior Adoption Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. “But our top priority is to help prepare adoptable pets for their journey to the best place possible: home. We’re proud to support access to more pets creating happier families and healthier communities in Pottawattamie County.”

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by PetSmart Charities: Although already adopted we wanted to share a photo of Rosie and her new family on her “Gotcha Day.” As mentioned in the above article, Rosie is a true survivor. She turned a heart-breaking story into a heartwarming one and we are all so happy she is getting her second chance at happiness! These remained three pets are available for adoption through the Midlands Humane Society. Rugby is an 11-month-old male Boxer mix who is always happy and full of energy. He needs work when walking on a leash, but loves treats and is highly motivated. Baron is a 2-year-old male Lab that will be the perfect match for a high energy owner looking for a new adventure buddy. He will benefit from training to work on his obedience as he gets very excited and sometimes forgets his manners, but with a patient owner we know he will bloom. Debra is a 12-year-old female Domestic Shorthair that arrived to MHS as a stray. She is a sweet, gentle, talkative senior who loves to give head butts. She can be shy in her kennel, which causes her to be overlooked by many, but she will warm up quick to an owner willing to give her some time. She has lived with other animals but may prefer a quieter, laid back home where she can enjoy her golden years. She is front declawed.