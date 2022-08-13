Midlands Humane Society: MHS welcomes new Head Veterinarian to the team

With the influx of animals coming in the doors and the challenges surrounding accessing high volume spaying and neutering, Dr. Elizabeth Farrington couldn’t have come to MHS at a better time.

Dr. Farrington brings expertise in many different areas of shelter medicine including behavior, workflow, infectious disease control, medical management, safety, staff and volunteer training programs, and population medicine.

She has hit the ground running since starting in mid-July and thanks to our partnership with Heartland Pet Hospital, who has allowed MHS to utilize their surgery space, Dr. Farrington has spayed or neutered over 150 animals, performed an entropion eye surgery and completed an amputation on Beck, a kitten who came to MHS with severe nerve damage in his front leg. She also performed immediate medical care for the nine dogs, nine cats, and two sugar gliders that came to MHS last week after being confiscated from a home by Council Bluffs Animal Control. Thanks to Dr. Farrington and our wonderful medical care team, these animals are now getting the much needed food, soft bedding and love they deserve.

Dr. Farrington is a Des Moines, Iowa native, and found her calling upon graduating from Iowa State University in 2011 as a shelter veterinarian. She has lived in and served the Omaha, Nebraska community for the last 11 years at Nebraska Humane Society. While Dr. Farrington has greatly enjoyed caring for the 25,000-plus animals that come through NHS’ doors each year, she is excited to start a brand-new veterinary program as the inaugural Head Veterinarian here at MHS.

In addition to her work as a shelter veterinarian, Dr. Farrington teaches an elective course on population medicine to first- and second-year veterinary students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. She also frequently does relief work at the local veterinary emergency clinic. Dr. Farrington enjoys giving back to her community and is active in her son’s elementary school Parent Teacher Association. She currently serves as Chair of the Nebraska Board of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery.

The addition of a veterinarian to the team opens many doors for MHS and we are all very excited to see where the future takes us. Thank you to our community for supporting our growth and continued care of the deserving animals that come to MHS to find their second chance.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor: Missy is a 7-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who, despite her grumpy appearance, is a very affectionate cat who wants all your love. She is looking for a home where she can live the couch potato lifestyle. Juniper is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair that is ready to find her Dagwood. She is very friendly, affectionate and has successfully lived with other cats. Marty is a 10-year-old male domestic shorthair who is shy and independent. He likes finding a quiet place to hunker down and relax and would rather sit next to you on the couch than in your lap. You can visit these animals at the shelter on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekdays noon to 6 p.m.

MHS currently has an adoption special running where cats over 1 year old that have been here for 30-plus days have an adoption fee of just $35. Dogs following the same age and length of stay requirements have an adoption fee of just $50. View all our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.