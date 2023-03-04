Spring is fast approaching the Midwest and soon we will be enjoying the longer days and warmer weather. With spring also comes a lot of brand-new bouncing bundles of joy in the animal world and MHS is starting to prepare for the upcoming influx of babies.

Kitten season is fast approaching and typically lasts from March through October each year. Cat’s heat cycles last approximately seven days and their pregnancies are around two months long. This means that each kitten season, thousands of kittens can be produced. In 2022, between March and October, there were approximately 409 kittens that came through the doors of MHS.

While staff and volunteers love cuddling and playing with adorable little kittens, a humane society is not an appropriate environment for youngsters to grow in. Young animals, like humane babies, have a weakened immune system and are more prone to getting sick. With so many animals coming in daily that have unknown medical histories, it is important to keep those most vulnerable away from the general population. A significant way to make that happen is by utilizing foster homes to give kittens (and puppies, too) a safe place to grow, socialize and learn in a home environment without the risks that come with staying in the shelter for several weeks.

If you are at a point where you are considering welcoming a pet to your home but don’t want to take the big leap of adopting, then becoming a foster volunteer may be for you. Foster volunteers provide their home, time and love to the animals they are fostering and MHS will provide all other supplies. You will be sent home with all the food, bedding, toys, litter and anything else needed to care for the cats and kittens that are being fostered. Fosters will also need to be able to transport the animals to and from the shelter for regular veterinary check-ups and vaccines. On average, kittens will spend four- to six weeks in foster care before they are old enough to undergo their spay or neuter surgery to be placed up for adoption. This time frame can be extended if the foster is interested in taking in neonatal kittens, or kittens that will require bottle feeding if they do not have a mother and are not old enough to support themselves on their own.

So how do you become a foster volunteer? The process is rather simple. The first step will be to complete a foster volunteer application via an online link that will be sent to you by our Volunteer & Foster Care Coordinator, Derek Rollins. You can request this application by emailing him directly at drollins@midlandshumanesociety.org. If your application is accepted, the next part of the process will be to schedule a home visit. Per Iowa code, it is a requirement for a home visit to be completed before foster animals can be placed. Once a home visit has been completed, foster volunteers will attend an orientation to learn more about MHS, the needs of fostering and how to become a successful foster volunteer. Keep in mind that while MHS is in need of cat and kitten volunteers specifically during these coming months, we also accept fosters for dogs who are healing from injuries or are going through treatments, dogs with behaviors that can be managed easier in a home environment and, of course, mother dogs and their litters of puppies. As a perk, fosters also have the first chance to make an adoption official with the animal in their care.

Fostering helps pets get accustomed to life in a home, smooths their way toward adoption, and helps set them up for success in their future homes. Opening your home to a foster pet helps save lives and allows you the satisfaction of helping through the most important part of a young animal’s journey in finding their forever home. Consider becoming a foster volunteer today!

MHS Pets of the Week:

Madge is a 4-year-old spayed female Anatolian Shepherd who was surrendered to MHS because the livestock guardian lifestyle just wasn’t for her. Due to this, she will do best in a home with no small dogs or cats. She had a previous surgery to fix a fractured leg that required further medical attention at MHS to have the rod in her leg removed. Now she is healed all up and this sweet girl is ready to find a home of her own.

Monroe is a 6-year-old spayed female Husky mix who is a laid back girl that is content to spend her days napping away in a comfortable bed. She still likes getting out for her daily walks and getting in her exercise. She has successfully lived with other dogs and cats in a previous home.

Lilac is a 1.5 spayed female Lab mix who can start off shy when meeting new people but quickly warms up with some soft words and yummy treats. She is a high energy girl who will love a home with a big yard to burn off her zoomies. She will benefit from an owner who can dedicate time to her basic obedience training.

Brady is a 10-month-old neutered male Terrier mix who is a bouncing ball of energy. He is a typical rambunctious puppy who will be the life of the party in his new home.

Visit MHS on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Check out our website at midlandshumanesociety.org to view our adoptable pets online.