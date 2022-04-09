Midlands Humane Society: Now is the time to consider becoming a foster home for cats and kittens

With the weather warming up, you can be certain of one thing — animal babies! Wildlife abounds as the grass turns green. For animal shelters, this also means the influx of kittens coming through our doors. Sometimes, kittens arrive in boxes with no mothers, other times it might be a single kitten who is just a few days old and the mother has rejected it. Sometimes we get a mother with kittens who are a month old.

No matter the circumstance of their arrival, we need to create a care plan for these vulnerable fuzzballs. When kitten season arrives (and it lasts until late fall) the Midlands Humane Society needs to find loving foster families who can help care for these mother cats and kittens until they are large enough to be adopted into their new homes. This is where most anyone can help save animals’ lives.

Nicole Hamilton recently wrote an article for Best Friends Animal Society about a “Foster Mom Extraordinaire” who has fostered nearly 100 kittens. She writes, “One of the first things you’re likely to see when you visit Cherri Gillmore’s home in Truckee, California, is a large dog crate atop a blanketed table, smack dab in the middle of the living room. And if you’re lucky, you might also see kittens peeking out from underneath the table or curled up together sleeping soundly in the crate. Cherri, a foster volunteer for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, calls her setup the Kitty Palace. And over the years, it housed 91 kittens, all of them receiving loving care from Cherri until they were ready to be spayed or neutered and adopted.”

You can also help animals in need. Contact Jenny at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org to learn more about fostering with Midlands Humane Society.

Join MHS today for an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garden Gallery, 2721 North 206th St. in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Also, make sure you get registered for the annual MHS Gala on Friday, May 13. Simply head to our website for more details.

MHS Pets of the Week: Maddie is a 12-year-old spayed female domestic longhair. Maddie loves attention and LOVES to be brushed!

Thomas O’Malley is an 8-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Thomas tends to be standoffish at his first meeting. Once you get past this, he is a sweet boy who likes attention. Thomas would do best in a home with no young kids as he will not tolerate being carried or messed with unless he wants attention.

Snowball is a 10-year-old neutered male domestic medium hair who arrived at MHS in January. Snowball is front-declawed so he will need to be an indoor kitty. Snowball’s previous owners describe him as a friendly lap cat.

Boomer is an 8-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Boomer is a bit shy at first so would love a quiet atmosphere. He is also front declawed so must remain indoors.

Check out these amazing animals and all their friends at our website, www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.

We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.