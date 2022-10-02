Midlands Humane Society: October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

There are many ways a dog may come to the Midlands Humane Society. Whether it be a stray who remained unclaimed by an owner, an owner who must surrender their beloved pet due to unforeseen life changes, or even another shelter reaching out for help due to overcrowding. Whatever the case may be, MHS staff and volunteers are dedicated to doing whatever possible in finding these dogs their second chance at a happily ever after.

The month of October is dedicated to bringing awareness to the large numbers of dogs in animal shelters across the country currently waiting to be adopted. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.1 million dogs enter shelters each year, and many are experiencing increased intakes with a lower number of adoptions. Finding other ways to get dogs adopted has been vital in keeping kennels open at MHS for incoming animals in need in our community. This includes a partnership with Iowa State University and the ACE Project, offsite adoption events and working with other shelters and rescues locally.

So, what can you do for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month? Of course, you can stop into MHS and adopt a deserving pup into your family... there are plenty to choose from! However, if bringing home a new furry friend just isn’t in the cards right now there are other ways you can spread awareness of the adoptable dogs waiting for their forever families. You can share the MHS social media posts with your friends and family, you can share your own personal story of your experience rescuing a pup to encourage others to open their home and hearts to a shelter dog or you can even volunteer at the animal shelter by walking dogs or fostering.

Everyone at MHS, both two legged and four legged, want to say thank you to those who have been a voice for those who can’t speak and for being an advocate for the most loyal best friends many of us have ever had. We look forward to celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with you!

MHS Pets of the Week: Tyson is a 6-year-old male American Bulldog mix who loves attention. This happy guy loves playing with kids and can grow to be quite protective of them. He would love a big yard to run and play in and then curl up for a nice nap in the sun. BeeGee is a 10-month-old male Wirehaired Pointing Griffon mix who starts off shy and takes some extra time to warm up to new people. He is looking for a patient owner who can work with him on his stranger danger and show him the world isn’t so scary. Kimbra is a 3-year-old Lab mix who came to MHS as a stray and was pretty malnourished. She has been doing great and is putting on the pounds already. Her adopters will need to prioritize getting her to a healthy weight and making sure she gets all the belly rubs she needs. Gordy is a 2-year-old male Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix who would love a quiet home where he can acclimate at his own pace. He would like to be the only animal in the home and promises to make up for it with lots of love! Any children in the home should be in their teens, as young kids make him nervous. Visit the adoptable pets on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Don’t forget about the ongoing adoption special with cats over 1 year for $50, kittens under 1 year for $100 and select dogs for $50.