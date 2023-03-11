The adoption floor at MHS is full and we are turning to our amazing community to ask for your help in finding these loving dogs their second chance at their happily ever after. Currently, there are 30 dogs waiting patiently for their turn to walk out the doors with their new families. With so many adoptable dogs, our kennel space for the incoming pets that we continue to receive daily as strays or owner surrenders is limited.

In hopes of freeing up the much-needed kennel space and to find homes for the deserving dogs in our care, MHS is holding a St. Pawtrick’s Day adoption special now through Saturday, March 18. All dogs that are at least 50 pounds and that are 1 year or older will have a “name your price” adoption fee. That’s right, you have the opportunity to welcome a new canine companion to the family and you get to choose the amount you would like to donate to the humane society for their care.

So how can you see who this adoption special applies to? Easy! You can visit the Midlands Humane Society website at midlandshumanesociety.org and click the “adoptable dogs” tab to see who is ready for adoption. Each dog that has a heart next to their name has met the necessary requirements to be part of this special. To learn more about the dog and their housing requests, you can click on their individual profile to learn more.

Ready to take the leap and meet the dogs in person? You can visit Midlands Humane Society weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. When you arrive you can look through our adoptable dogs book if you haven’t already done so online. Adoption Counselors are available to talk with you about your lifestyle and what dogs may be the best fit for you and your household. After completing a very simple online application, you can get some one-on-one time in one of the meet and greet rooms with the dog(s) that you are interested in. With an approved application, adoptions can even happen the same day!

Breeds that are currently available include Labs, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Pitbulls, Siberian Huskies, American Bulldogs and Hounds. Please keep in mind that most of the dogs that come to MHS are mixed breeds and their breeds are chosen primarily on their looks. This means we get dogs of all shapes, sizes and colors, making your new furry friend one of a kind.

Not in the place to adopt yet? No worries! You can still help by spreading the word to your friends, family and coworkers who may be looking to adopt. Please consider sharing our social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

MHS Pets of the Week:Dinny is a 2.5-year-old spayed female Lab mix who is a very happy go lucky girl that just wants to play and have fun. She is high energy and will benefit from extra work on her basic obedience. She should make a great addition to most any home.

Lager is a 5-year-old neutered male Black & Tan Coonhound mix who has been at MHS since December. He is an intelligent boy who knows a handful of commands and is ready to learn more with his new owner. He would like a big yard to play in and to burn off his zoomies in. He has not had much experience with young children, so a home with older kids who can handle his size may be best.

Plum is a 1-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix who is as sweet as sugar and can’t stop her wiggling when she sees people she knows. She absolutely loves treats, which is great because this girl is underweight and will need an owner who can prioritize her weight gain.

Libby is a 1-year-old spayed female Husky mix who came to MHS as a stray. She is timid and will need a gentle owner who can allow her to acclimate at her own pace. She is very affectionate when she is comfortable with you and will be a great companion. She came to the shelter with other dogs so we think she may like a home with another dog to help bring her out of her shell.