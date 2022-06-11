Midlands Humane Society:Petco Love invests in MHS to save and improve lives of local pets

Midlands Humane Society is set to receive a $25,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Council Bluffs Petco, 3271 Marketplace Drive, on Tuesday, June 28, at 2 p.m., in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Council Bluffs/Pottawattamie County area.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Midlands Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

Nikki Cruickshank, MHS Executive Director says, “Being part of helping people complete their families by adopting a cat, dog or other small animal is so rewarding. Petco Love shows their compassion and dedication in saving lives each and every time they grant funds to a shelter or rescue, help lost pets find their way back home through Petco Love Lost or facilitating adoptions and adoption events in their stores.”

Midlands Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving the largest county in Iowa, Pottawattamie. We opened our doors in 2015, replacing a small shelter built in the 1970s, which was managed by the City’s Animal Control department. Local residents banded together with a desire to do better for the community’s stray and unwanted companion pets. A nonprofit formed in 2006 and fundraising efforts began to create a humane society that focused on saving lives, education and helping our community in a myriad of ways. Last year alone, Midlands Humane Society adopted over 1,700 animals into new homes and reunited almost 400 lost pets with their owners. We proudly shared our mission with groups and visitors of all ages at on- and off-site events. We continue to help families in need by providing food and supplies through our pet food pantry. A working cat program has saved well over 200 unsocialized cats over the last couple years by placing them into barn homes after having been altered and vaccinated. Funds provided by Petco Love helps us give the best care for special animal medical cases who arrive at our door. With treatment costs ranging from a few hundred dollars to $1,000 or more, Petco Love’s grant funds help ensure we have the capacity to treat animals in need.

For more information about Midlands Humane Society, visit midlandshumanesociety.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petco Love: Coco is a declawed 11-year-old female domestic short hair cat who was surrendered to MHS in late May. This lap cat is a friendly gal who would love nothing more than to lounge with you in the recliner while you share good conversation and maybe even some daytime television. Blair is a 3-year-old female domestic long hair who came to MHS as a stray. We don’t know much about Blair, but we think she would make a lovely addition to your windowsill. This striking feline has a mellow temperament and a very unique appearance. Apollo is a 3-year-old American Bulldog. He is a big guy who simply loves people! His new family should be prepared for a ton of energy and have lots of time for walks. Apollo is an extremely sweet guy who needs someone to work on his basic training with him, but he should be a quick learner! Ella is an 11-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair that came to MHS in late May after her owner went to a nursing home. She is an independent and lovable lap cat who likes to snuggle while she gets brushed and pampered. She has previously lived with other cats and seemed to enjoy the company. Stop by MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, Iowa on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. We are closed the third Wednesday each month. You can see who is available for adoption via our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.