Midlands Humane Society: Plan ahead for storm season to keep your pets safe

As the weather changes for the season and storms roll in on a regular basis, it is imperative to be aware of potential problems that can arise affecting your safety. Storms pop up in an instant and can take us by surprise. Keeping yourself and your family (including your pets) safe should be priority and something to not take lightly.

Be honest — do you have an emergency/disaster kit ready for the humans in your house, let alone one for your pets? Unfortunately, so many of us don’t. Although you may have many of the items needed to fill a kit, they are most likely spread around in different cupboards and drawers making them not easily accessible, especially if you are in a hurry.

Keeping these items in one location that’s easy to grab is key. We have included below an easy-to-follow guide courtesy of the ASPCA which provides a handy list for reference for a pet emergency kit. Depending on the type of pets you own, how many pets you have and where you live can affect what you will need to include.

First, make sure all pets wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. We also recommend microchipping your pet as a more permanent form of identification. Midlands Humane Society can quickly and easily microchip your pet for just $25. Always bring pets indoors at the first sign or warning of a storm or disaster. Pets can become disoriented and wander away from home in a crisis.

Here is the list of Items you may want to keep in your emergency kit: Pet first-aid kit (to include absorbent gauze pads, adhesive tape, cotton balls or swabs, 3% hydrogen peroxide to induce vomiting (always check with veterinarian or animal poison control expert before giving to your pet), ice pack, disposable gloves, scissors with blunt end, tweezers, antibiotic ointment, oral syringe, liquid dishwashing detergent for bathing, towels, flashlight, alcohol wipes, styptic powder, saline eye solution, artificial tear gel), a week’s worth of canned (pop-top) or dry food, disposable litter trays (aluminum roasting pans are perfect), litter, disinfectant, disposable garbage bags for clean-up, pet feeding dishes and water bowls, extra collar or harness as well as an extra leash, photocopies and/or USB of medical records and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires (remember, food and medications need to be rotated out of your emergency kit—otherwise they may go bad or become useless), at least seven days’ worth of bottled water for each person and pet (store in a cool, dry place), a traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier, ideally one for each pet, blanket, and recent photos of your pets (in case you are separated and need to make “Lost” posters).

It’s easy to become overwhelmed when looking through this list while you consider a worst-case scenario. Take it step by step and remember anything you can do ahead of time will help.

MHS Pets of the Week: Jace is a 11-year-old neutered male Lab/border collie mix. Don’t let Jace’s age fool you, as he is still full of pep! Jace is a great walking buddy and loves to play. He knows some of his basic commands and is more than willing to learn if there are treats involved.

We think Jace will be an awesome addition to any home.

Polka is an adult female rabbit who wears a beautiful fur coat of black, gray and white. She is fairly tame and looking for more room to play.

Scrapper is a 3-year-old neutered male Lab mix. Scrapper is a cute boy who loves to run and play! He does well with other animals and will make a terrific addition to his new family.

He would benefit from some work on his obedience skills to help him be great.

Rascal is a 9-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair that arrived in early May. This girl is very affectionate with her people and she has successfully lived with children, but has no experience with other animals.

Midlands is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see the other adoptable animals on our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org. We are located at 1020 Railroad Avenue in Council Bluffs and we can be reached at 712-396-2264.