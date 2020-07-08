Midlands Humane Society reduces adoption fees through Empty the Shelters event

Midlands Humane Society announced Monday it will participate in the two-day Empty the Shelters event, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The foundation sponsors reduced fee adoptions at more than 160 shelters in 32 states on Friday and Saturday — and Midlands is one of them.

To help shelter animals find forever homes, aspiring pet owners can adopt a “new best friend” for $25 or less through the program, which includes microchipping and spay/neuter services, according to a release from Midlands and BPF.

With fostering pets becoming prevalent during COVID-19, BPF will honor foster-to-adopt cases — pet parents who chose to foster within those two days, but are finalized within a week of care, according to the release.

“This is a win-win, helping us find wonderful homes for animals and making adoptions really affordable,” said Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands.

“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BPF. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Contact Midlands Humane Society to schedule meet and greet appointments following COVID-19 guidelines at 712-396-2270 or email info@midlandshumanesociety.org. The shelter is located at 1020 Railroad Ave.