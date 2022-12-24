Midlands Humane Society: Reflecting on another great year at MHS

Merry Christmas! As we wrap up this year and place a big red bow on top, we at MHS have been spending time looking back on the amazing things that have been accomplished this year within our organization. 2022 was a big year for operational growth, and we are extremely thankful for our staff, volunteers and supporters who continue to believe in our mission and allow us to serve companion animals and their owners in our community.

Year to date, there have been 1,1772 animals adopted into their new, loving families. This includes 596 dog and puppies, 996 cats and kittens, and 180 small critters (think rabbits, guinea pigs and other pocket pets). We are also proud to share that we have returned 427 lost pets to their owners and have transferred 129 animals to the wonderful rescues that we partner with.

As many know, Midlands Humane Society welcomed a veterinarian to the team for the first time ever. Prior to Dr. Farrington’s arrival, MHS was experiencing a large number of animals coming through the doors as strays, owner surrenders and custody assists, and it was proving difficult to find local veterinarians who could provide high volume spay and neuter surgeries on top of their normal appointments. Since Dr. Farrington joined the team in July, she has performed approximately 630 surgeries including spays and neuters, mass removals, amputations, dentals and exploratory surgeries. Many of these have been accomplished “in house” as we have been able to purchase necessary medical thanks to our generous donors. We also want to thank HouseCall Veterinarian, Urgent Pet Care, The Ridge, Council Bluffs Vet Clinic, Rockbrook Animal Clinic and Heartland Pet Hospital for helping us in many ways this year, including allowing us to bring rescue pets to their facilities to receive the medical care needed for adoption preparation.

This year we also welcomed our new Volunteer & Foster Care Coordinator, Derek Rollins. For the first time we have a full time staff member completely dedicated to growing our vital volunteer program and he will be focusing on launching a redesigned foster initiative in 2023 to ensure our animals are getting their very best second chance at life. Volunteers are invaluable to MHS and we are thankful to have an amazing team who donates so much of their time and heart to the animals in our care.

Thank you to our supporters who have volunteered, shared our adoptable animals by word of mouth or on social media, donated supplies or those who have donated monetarily to help with the everyday care of our pets. We are so grateful to work with an amazing community of animal lovers and we look forward to continuing to provide our services to owners and companion animals for years to come!

If you would like to make a big difference in the lives of dogs, cats and small critters that come to MHS every day, please consider a tax-deductible contribution to our end of the year “Bark Friday” campaign. This year-end fundraiser allows us to continue providing exceptional care for the thousands of homeless pets that come through our doors each year and ensures that they are both happy and healthy when finding a furever home. Donations can be made online at midlandshumanesociety.org or mailed/delivered to 1020 Railroad Ave., Suite A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. With questions, contact Mariah Garcia, Director of Operations and Events, at 712-396-2264 or mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org. If you have already made your donation, please accept our sincere appreciation for your support.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Urgent Pet Care & Council Bluffs Vet Clinic:

Abaddon is a 1-year-old spayed female Lab/German Shepherd mix who arrived as a stray in early December. She can be shy upon introduction but once she is comfortable with you, she becomes very affectionate. According to staff, Abaddon loved to give kisses and hugs and just wants to be your new best friend.

Ralphie is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is ready to talk your ear off! This guy is very vocal and loves to try to grab your attention. We think he will make a great lap cat for someone looking for an outgoing cat.

Frankie is a 9-month-old spayed female Hound mix who is a big ball of energy. She is looking for an owner who will work with her on her basic obedience, make sure she has plenty of time to burn off her zoomies and to show her the world isn’t so scary. She has shown some resource guarding with her favorite things (food, toys, etc.) in her previous home. This active girl will need an owner dedicated to keeping her busy mentally and physically.

DeAnn is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair that arrived as a stray, so unfortunately, we do not know what her previous living situation was like. This girl starts off shy with new people so she would probably prefer a more laid-back home without a lot of hustle and bustle where she can acclimate at her own pace. With some soft words, nice scratches and even some yummy treats, we know this girl will come out of her shell and be a wonderful companion for her new family.

Midlands Humane Society’s holiday hours are as follows: closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. From all of us at MHS, we hope you have a very merry Christmas and happy holidays!