Midlands Humane Society: Rev up your engines for fifth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show

In less than two months, cars from all over the metro area will descend upon McCoy’s/Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs, for the fifth annual Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels Car Show. Trucks, sport cars, rat rods and classic models of all shapes, sizes, colors and unique histories can be viewed during this awesome fundraiser for the animals at the shelter. It is such fun to visit with the car show participants and learn about their cars. The stories they share about how they acquired the car, its history and everything they’ve done to restore it or improve it is really neat.

The heart, soul, money and time poured into these amazing machines are such testaments to the passion of the owners. It’s the beauty, creativity and the uniqueness in each design that make looking at cars something that people flock toward and enjoy so much about car shows. It’s like a step back in time (and sometimes it feels like jumping into the future) to meander through the rows of cars with their hoods propped up and doors open so you can glance inside all the different makes and models.

Here are this year’s event details: Please join us on Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. to view the cars, listen to live music from Radio Pilot, enjoy great food and beverage from McCoy’s, bid on cool raffles and silent auction items, which include artwork and unique baskets. Guests will also have access to indoor restrooms and air-conditioned shade. Registrations to be included in the Car Show costs $25 and we encourage you to pre-register. This can easily be done in person at 1020 Railroad Ave. or at midlandshumanesociety.org/events. The first 100 entrants will receive a Collectible Dash Plaque with this year’s unique design. We will happily accept registrations on the day of the event, as long as we can safely park additional vehicles. We had over 130 vehicles in 2021, so would love to have even more in 2022! Off-site parking is available, and more details will be coming soon in regard to location and shuttle service.

Ben Mitchell of Drag Daddy Studios blessed us again in creating this year’s T-shirt design, complete with a dreamy orange Volkswagen Van driven by a Husky and his entourage of a Chihuahua, Calico Cat and Rabbit. There are 13 categories ranging from Sports to Ford to Rat Rod, and several in between. We also have five “Best of” categories for Show, Engine, Paint, Interior and Custom.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Bob and Rhonda Gibler, and John and Leslie Southard: Caddy is an 8-month-old male Flemish Giant. We’re not kidding you when we say that Caddy is a big boy! This rabbit is super friendly and loves attention. He is still a young rabbit and will continue to grow into an even larger rabbit. Because of his size, he does need more room than a typical rabbit and we recommend doing research on rabbit care. These gentle giants are well-known for their easy-going, calm, docile nature and they make great pets for children and adults alike. Due to the size of these bunnies, they require more money and time spent caring for them than that of a smaller breed of rabbit. Flemish Giants have an average life expectancy of approximately 6 years, if well cared for. Nymphadora is a 4-year-old spayed female Domestic Shorthair. This beautiful gal is as sweet as she is cute. She was surrendered to MHS on June 1, but she has done well with other cats housed here and should make a good fit for any home. Boss is a 1-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix. Boss is a high energy boy who loves to play, and he needs an active home that can keep him busy. He is also an escape artist so will need close monitoring when outside, even with a fence. He has done well with other dogs. Lola is a 5-year-old spayed female who arrived at MHS in June. Lola was described by her previous owner as being a “one owner cat.” Lola is a loyal cat and will attach to “her” person, making her the perfect cat for someone looking for a companion. See all the available pets at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. We are open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 5.