Midlands Humane Society: Take note of trail etiquette whether you are a dog walker or a bicyclist

Southwest Iowa is lucky to have the Wabash Trace Nature Trail right in our backyard. This 60-plus mile trail meanders through beautiful countryside dotted with towns along the way and has been in existence for decades.

Have you ridden your bicycle on it or walked under its beautifully treed canopy? Maybe you’ve taken your dog for a nice jaunt on it so he can see and smell things not likely found along the sidewalks in your own neighborhood. We certainly know there are do’s and do not’s when walking or riding a bicycle on a trail or street, and if you add a dog in the mix – there are even more rules we must follow.

The folks at www.traillink.com have terrific tips and suggestions you should follow if you take Fido for an outing:

1. Plan ahead: While rail-trails are welcoming to dogs, consider whether your dog is right for a rail-trail. Is Fido comfortable around cyclists, runners, walkers, and other dogs? Trails can be busy places, so carefully consider which trail to visit and when to go, but also how your pet will react in this environment.

2. Bring everything you need: Be sure to pack water, snacks, bags for cleaning up after your dog, and of course a leash. Trailheads may have water fountains, but unless you are familiar with the route, do not assume you will be able to get water whenever needed.

3. Be mindful of limitations: When planning an outing, keep in mind your limitations, as well as those of your dog. If your pet is not used to long walks, don’t use this opportunity to introduce one. Instead, make the first outing a short jaunt and build up over time, keeping in mind the age, health and fitness level of your dog.

4. Practice trail etiquette: Even on quiet trails it’s possible to find bicyclists and runners come upon you faster than you realize. Stay to the right on the trail, be sure your dog is on a leash and be mindful that your dog does not stray into the path of other trail users. Trails around a city that are wide enough to accommodate a person with his dog along with a bicyclist, rules must be followed. If you are coming up behind someone (no matter if you are the walker or the bicyclist) you should announce your presence vocally or by ringing a bell. As much as you love your pet, others may not feel the same. Not everyone is a dog person and your adorable little Cocker Spaniel might be frightening. Respect other people’s space and make sure Fido stays near you throughout the walk. While this is always a good practice, don’t forget to ensure that your dog’s collar is intact and that dog tags are up-to-date and securely fastened.

Also important to note is that not everyone wants their dog to be pet by strangers, so make sure you are asking, and instructing your children, to ask permission prior to petting any dog on leash.

