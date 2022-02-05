Midlands Humane Society: Take time to take care for your pet’s teeth

Pew! We have all smelled bad breath from a pet. Maybe it’s our own or a pet belonging to a neighbor or friend. While the stink can be awful, it is not the main culprit. We may even try to mask it the odor with special solutions you can add to their water bowls or minty dog or cat treats.

But when it comes to keeping our dogs healthy, many owners overlook the importance of oral hygiene.

According to the American Veterinary Dental College, it’s estimated that the majority of dogs show signs of canine periodontal disease at just three years old. Since the primary sign of early dental disease is bad breath, it often goes unnoticed by owners because they simply think that bad breath is something dogs just have. Periodontal disease can cause some serious health issues, so it’s essential to maintain adequate oral hygiene. Untreated dental disease can cause tooth loss, and it can lead to painful abscesses and systemic infections throughout your dog’s entire body. This is always bad news, especially when it comes with an increased risk of permanent jaw damage and heart disease.

Here are five tips on how to help keep your pets’ teeth clean, courtesy of the American Kennel Club:

1. Brushing your dog’s teeth is an excellent way to prevent plaque buildup. You don’t need to brush your dog’s teeth daily, although the more often the better. Most dogs aren’t too fond of the idea at first, but you can easily train your dog to have his teeth brushed the same way you would have his nails trimmed.

There are several options you can take when brushing teeth. First, you’ll want to get toothpaste made specifically for dogs. This is because toothpaste for humans contains ingredients that are toxic to our pets. Plus, dog toothpaste usually comes in a delicious chicken or peanut butter flavor. Second, you can use either a dog toothbrush or a brush that fits over your fingertip.

2. For those that are unable to brush teeth or simply want to switch up their cleaning techniques, dog dental wipes are a great solution. Tooth wipes are made to be rubbed against your dog’s teeth to help remove plaque. They work similarly to toothbrushes but are not able to get into the tiny nooks and crannies that a brush does. Still, they are a great way to clean your pet’s teeth and are often easier to manage than a toothbrush with toothpaste.

3. Dogs love treats, and dental treats for dogs are a very good way to improve your pup’s dental health. These treats are made specifically to remove plaque buildup and often contain ingredients that freshen breath and clean your dog’s mouth. They are generally much more appreciated by our dogs than a toothbrush or tooth wipes, and they do a great job of keeping our dog’s mouth clean. These treats come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors, and you are sure to find something your dog loves.

4. There are hundreds of different types of dog chews, but almost all of them have teeth-cleaning properties. The act of chewing actually benefits your dog’s oral health, in and of itself, regardless of what is being chewed on. The gnawing scrapes plaque off your dog’s teeth, and many all-natural chews made from meat contain enzymes that help promote dental health.

Chews like cow ears, bully sticks, and chicken strips are a great way to keep your dog happy and healthy. If you’re looking for something without any calories, there are many long-lasting rubber or nylon dog chew toys that do the job, as well.

5. Perhaps the best way to ensure your dog’s oral health is to have him undergo a professional cleaning by a veterinarian who knows what’s best for your dog’s teeth and will be able to address any issues she finds. Although much more expensive than the other tips we’ve mentioned, a professional dental cleaning is the best way to maintain your dog’s dental hygiene. Your veterinarian is experienced in preventing, locating and treating any issues that might go unnoticed by even the most dedicated dog owner.

Don’t forget — Feb. 11 is the last day to order a Wag-A-Gram. A Wag-A-Gram is the perfect way to surprise your friends and family. For just $45, we will deliver a long-stemmed rose, cookie and greeting card courtesy of a “Canine Cupid” to the desired home or business of your choosing on Feb. 14.

We deliver in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. To order your Wag-A-Gram, go to http://weblink.donorperfect.com/WagaGrams2022. Once you complete the initial information including payment, you will receive an additional email where you will provide information on the recipient. For an additional donation of $15 we will add on an adorable stuffed plush dog toy. If you prefer to order a Wag-A-Gram in person, forms are available at our location, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs.

We are also offering corporate Wag-A-Grams this year. We will bring kittens, puppies or baby bunnies to your business and treat your staff to some animal cuddle time. Cost is $200 for 30 minutes of playtime. To arrange a corporate Wag-A-Gram, please contact me at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org or call at 712-396-2264. If you have any questions or have trouble ordering, please let me know.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care and Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:

Duke is a 1-year-old male German shepherd mix. He is such a sweet boy and loves to get attention and treats! He could use some work on his basic obedience training but should make a great addition to most any new home.

Thor is a 3-year-old male Lab/pointer mix. Thor is an outgoing guy who loves to play ball with all his doggy heart. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home receiving all the attention. He is a high energy boy so he needs an adopter who can keep him busy.

Dwayne is a 2-year-old male pitbull. He is a big sweetie who loves to give love! He is full of kisses and wiggles. Dwayne must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

Griswold is a 1-year-old male domestic shorthair who arrived at Midlands at the beginning of November. Griswold is a very shy cat, and he likes to spend a lot of his time napping in his hut.

We are open from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.