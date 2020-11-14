Midlands Humane Society takes the safety of our community seriously

What happens if you found a stray animal wandering your neighborhood? We realize you may not always be able to call us ahead of time if you wish to bring them in, however, if possible, give us a heads up that you are coming so we can prepare a bit for your arrival with the animal in need. Do you need to surrender a pet? OK, maybe we can talk over the phone to see if we can give any advice to see if the pet can remain with you. If not, we will walk you through the next steps and set up a day and time for you to come in. We are also here to help should the need arise for your pet to be humanely euthanized or arrange for a cremation.