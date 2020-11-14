Midlands Humane Society takes the safety of our community seriously

Unfortunately, news regarding the uptick of COVID-19 cases can be found everywhere. It is affecting all areas of business, sporting venues, schools, and non-profits to name a few.
As the weather cools and more facets of life move indoors, paired with flu season, we could all be in for a rocky ride. From the moment the COVID-19 pandemic began this past spring, MHS increased our normal cleaning rituals. We were already quite stringent about daily cleaning due to working among so many animals, but we realize the need to stay diligent.
As we have been listening and watching the positive counts rise, we want the public to know we are increasing our safety protocols this fall. Until further notice, the Midlands Humane Society will operate on an appointment-only basis. Everything that MHS does is still happening — we just require appointments to be made to limit the number of people in the building.
Want to adopt an animal? No problem, just check our website to get an idea of a few pets you would like to meet then contact us to make an appointment. Did you fall in love with an animal on the adoption floor, but you were told you need to bring in your other dog to facilitate a “meet & greet.” We will be happy to set up a time to do that. Were you contacted that we have your lost pet? Great, we are so happy they were found and are safe. Give us a call to set up a time to claim your pet. Maybe you have a donation to bring in? That’s awesome — we thank our generous community so much for all our blessings! Please give us a call so we can arrange a time to pop by.
What happens if you found a stray animal wandering your neighborhood? We realize you may not always be able to call us ahead of time if you wish to bring them in, however, if possible, give us a heads up that you are coming so we can prepare a bit for your arrival with the animal in need. Do you need to surrender a pet? OK, maybe we can talk over the phone to see if we can give any advice to see if the pet can remain with you. If not, we will walk you through the next steps and set up a day and time for you to come in. We are also here to help should the need arise for your pet to be humanely euthanized or arrange for a cremation.
We will require all guests to wear a face mask or other covering before entering the building. These coverings need to stay on your face for the entirety of your visit. Please know we will ask all visitors to regularly apply hand sanitizer before handling pets and in between visits with animals. No more than two people will be allowed to visit with a pet. This is done to limit the number of people in the building. If you feel ill at the time of your appointment, please let us know so we can reschedule your visit. We want everyone, staff and guests, to feel safe while here. Please keep your distance from one another. We are also temporarily stopping all general volunteer orientations and trainings. Please watch our Facebook and Instagram pages along with our Twitter account for up to date information or any changes in our operation moving forward.
Don’t forget, we are still working toward getting 20,000 Likes on Facebook by the end of 2020. We have over 19,200 Likes so far. So please keep sharing our posts and encouraging your friends and family to Like MHS. We post every day, and it is often the best way to stay up to date on adoptable animals, news and events.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Hy-Vee Food Store: Sheila is a 6-month-old spayed female domestic longhair who is a petite gal and cute as a button. If you are looking for a distinctive looking dog, the one featured here may be your best bet.
Sarah is a 3-year-old spayed female Husky mix who is a sweet but sensitive girl looking for a laid-back home. She can start off shy and needs to take her time to warm up at her own pace. Once she is comfortable, she is a goofy, loving and playful girl. We recommend Sarah go to a home with kids ages 12 or older and she cannot go to a home with small dogs or cats.
Porter is a handsome 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is all dressed up in tuxedo attire.
Chadwick is a 4-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is a sweet little lad.
Maybe you have room in your home and your heart for a shelter pet? Remember, call ahead to schedule your appointment at 712-396-2270 or email us at info@midlandshumanesociety.org. If we don’t answer right away, feel free to leave a message and we’ll return your call. Please be sure to have your face mask when visiting. We thank you for your cooperation and patience.
