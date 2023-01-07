Midlands Humane Society: What to do if your pet gets lost

Many of us have been there; letting Fido out for their morning potty break when they see a squirrel, car driving by, or even another doggy friend who they want to say “hello” to. Or maybe Fluffy slips quietly out of the door even if it’s only open for one millisecond.

One minute they are in your yard or your home, and the next minute they are nowhere in sight. Ensuring you know the proper steps to drastically increase your chances of reuniting with your beloved pet is very important to us at MHS.

Midlands Humane Society reunited 427 pets with their owners in 2022, which is 42 more pets than in 2021. When a stray animal is brought to the animal shelter, they are first scanned for a microchip. A microchip, as defined by the AKC, is a “radio-frequency identification transponder that carries a unique identification number, that is roughly the size of a grain of rice. When a microchip is scanned by a vet or shelter, it transmits the ID number. There is no battery, no power required and no moving parts. The microchip is injected under the loose skin between your pet’s shoulder blades and is no more invasive than a vaccine.”

The microchip then needs to be registered with the corresponding database with the owner’s information. So, when a pet comes to MHS and they are scanned, if a microchip is present, we can easily contact the owners if the contact information is up to date. MHS offers microchipping for only $25 with no appointment required.

If your pet is missing in Pottawattamie County, it is highly recommended to stop into Midlands Humane Society every day until your pet is found. Lost reports are accepted; however you know your pet the best and can identify them much easier than a stranger. Per Council Bluffs ordinance, MHS is legally required to house a pet for three days before starting the process of adoption preparation. It is imperative owners missing their animals come to the shelter promptly and frequently to search for their pet as MHS does not have kennel space to hold animals for an indefinite amount of time due to the incoming animals each day.

If you are on Facebook, there are many great pages/groups utilized specifically for lost and found animals in Council Bluffs and surrounding areas. A couple examples are “Council Bluffs Lost & Found Pets” and “Missing Pets of Council Bluffs/Omaha areas.” Folks from the community can post photos and information about animals they have found, hoping an owner will be scanning the posts. If a member of the public has found an animal, they need to be taken to a clinic or shelter to be scanned for a microchip and a found report should be filled out at MHS. Apps like Nextdoor are also great resources for posting lost or found animals.

MHS is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding a lost or found pet, so please never hesitate to call at 712-396-2270 during regular business hours.

MHS Pets of the Week:Chief is an 11-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd mix who is hoping he will get tons of attention in his new home. He is a very laid back, quiet guy who spends his time napping the day away. Don’t worry, he still has enough energy for a daily walk or playtime in the yard!

Drako is a 2-year-old neutered male American Bully mix who is a big ball of sunshine. He is always happy and loves everyone he meets. He likes to learn new tricks and is especially eager to learn when treats and butt scratches are involved. Drako must be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Tinky is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair looking for a very particular home. She is a perfect example of how cats can thrive in the home environment. In her kennel, Tinky loved getting attention, but she did not enjoy being taken to visits. We had a colony open, so we decided we would give Tinky her own room! She is so much happier and loves to lounge in all different spots. Getting her some exercise should be a priority for her new owner, as she needs to get to a healthier weight. Luckily, she loves playing with the laser pointer and other toys.

Smokey is a 3-year-old domestic medium hair who came to MHS in September. He was very shy and shut down and due to this, Smokey was brought into the office to allow him to come out of his shell at his own pace … and boy is he a whole new cat! While he can still be timid with new people, he is a huge love bug and is very playful with people he feels safe with. He will do best in a quiet home where he can get lots of one on one time for long talks and plenty of snuggles.

MHS is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.