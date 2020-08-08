Momma cat still waiting for adoption

Hello and welcome to Cats, Cats, Cats. These past few weeks have been good to S.O.L.A.S and there have been a lot of adoptions! But there are still plenty of cats left to adopt.
This week we are featuring two new ones and one that you’ve seen before.
Introducing ... Woody and Buzz! Buzz is the lighter colored one and Woody is smaller and darker.
These brothers are quite a pair of polar opposites, but yet love each other to death. Woody is quiet, cuddly and sweet with cats and humans.
Buzz prefers the company of other cats rather than humans, and loves to romp and play while Woody is content to sit on your lap and purr.
We would love for these brothers to stay together, but if this is not possible, Buzz must got to a home with another young kitten to play with.
Please note, these guys are not quite ready to adopt out as Woody has runny eyes. He is being treated now and should be ready in a few days.
Contact Sarah at sarah@solaspetadoption.org for more information.
And then we have Jasmine, and she has been in our care for many moons. She had kittens that have all been adopted out and she is still waiting for her turn.
Jasmine is a Tortie with amazing green eyes. She was a very protective, a good mom and always looking for her next meal — she loves to eat! Jasmine is super sweet and will make an amazing furbaby for someone. She is approximately 2.5 years old.
As always, all S.O.L.A.S cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed prior to adoption. Adoption fees vary depending on ages. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for more information on adopting, fostering or donating.
