More and more kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS Rescue and welcome to the latest edition of kittens, kittens and more kittens.

These three darling furballs are ready for their fur-ever home. The adoption fee for kittens is $75 individually or $125 for two. Two kittens translates into hours of entertainment for humans and emotional security for the kittens.

First there is Squirt. Who says nice guys finish last? Squirt, while sometimes shy, will win first place in your heart no problem. He has a talent for following you from room to room then settling into snuggling you once you sit.

Little Squirt will seldom leave your side. When he does, you can bet he is chasing down a tasty snack.

Then there is Margo. The contestants on American Ninja Warrior are Margo’s kind of people. She is in training to see how high she can jump and how far she can leap and she’ll happily tell you about it.

She can be quite entertaining playing with a cat post that has all the bells and whistles dangling from it. Once Margo slows down for the day, she finds a lap or chest to snuggle into.