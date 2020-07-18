More 'purfect' kittens available

It’s been a busy kitten season for SOLAS, but it appears to be slowing down just a little bit.
Jonsey is one extremely active cat who loves to do speedies and fly across his foster mom’s floor.
He also gets a kick out of chasing his foster brother (an adorable Pomeranian) around the condo. Once he’s tuckered out, he wants a soft lap or a fuzzy blanket to curl up in. A wonderful guy who will be a great companion for an active family.
Regina is a tiny black long haired kitten who will be anxiously ready to be adopted by you in just a few weeks. She’s a fun loving sweetie who’s totally fascinated with her toy catnip mouse.
Like all little girls (feline or human) she loves lots of attention and will seek it out when she feels that she hasn’t had enough. Regina has very soft purr by letting you know that you’ve found the right spot.
Also ready in a few weeks are four little “bottle babies.” One of the little darlings has a home — but the other three will be ready for their new loving families in a couple of weeks.
The darling group includes a tortie, a striped tabby and a stunning red tabby.
Also pictured is Bean, the black and gray kitten with the foster family’s resident dog. She LOVES the dog and will require a friendly dog in her new “purrmanent” home.
If you are interested in fostering SOLAS cats and kittens please call Mary Jones at 402-968-0822.
