Mother and daughter pair available for adoption

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

Before we introduce a couple cats, SOLAS would like to remind our readers that it’s licensing time in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Cats and dogs are required to be licensed with a current rabies vaccine.

Information for Council Bluffs can be found at bit.ly/3surrUj and Omaha info is at bit.ly/2ZQD0ZE.

Because of COVID-19, SOLAS will not be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic this year so please go see your regular vet if your pet is due for rabies or other vaccine.

Now on to the fun stuff ... available cats! Today we have a mom and daughter pair.

Cassie, the mom, is super loving but definitely not a lap cat — given time and trust, she probably would be. She’s very nervous and worries about any changes in her environment.

She will need someone who is patient to teach her to trust again as she was moved around a lot in her young life. She will not do well at the pet store so she will be adopted from the foster home she is in.