Name needed for kitten at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

A little fun to start this week — a naming game. The white kitten is about 10-weeks-old but the poor baby has no name yet. We need your help deciding on a name. He is super ornery and loves to wrestle.

What shall we call him? Send your suggestions to info@solaspetadoption.org.

Next is a bit of a long story.

This is the story of Willow. She came to SOLAS as a very small kitten. She is now 9-months-old and is only 3.3 pounds — the size of a normal 2 and a half month old baby.

When she was found, she was emaciated and very weak. Anemia and tummy issues are common with young kittens but as time went on, she wasn’t growing and her symptoms didn’t improve.

Blood work and x-rays showed possible liver issues, which were preventing the liver from removing toxins.

She is undergoing more testing and we will soon have more answers.

Till then she hangs with her foster family of pets. She is on meds to build up her little body and appetite.