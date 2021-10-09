Pair of cats looking to be adopted together

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
We are yet again doing things a little different. The first thing we want to talk about it some big SOLAS news.
Because of COVID-19, we had to cancel our annual fundraiser last year — and again this year. But in lieu of this, SOLAS is proud to announce of first online auction.
The way this will work is in two parts. The first part, which is going on now, we are asking our wonderful donors for items that we can auction off. If you would like to donate and item fill out the form at solas.betterworld.org/donate-an-item.
Secondly, We will gather these items together and then hold the online auction in late November and December.
This is very exciting to us, and we can’t wait to get everyone involved.
Now that I got that excitement out of the way, it’s time to feature some cats.
If you’re looking for a couple of laid back older girls, Kiki and Smokey might be the ideal pair.
They are extra-large 12-year-old sisters with very laid back attitudes. They have been perfect houseguests, unless you aren’t looking for attention.
I often find myself feeling like a sandwich while watching TV with these big girl loafs on each side of me. They are not very talkative but they are purring machines.
Kiki (tortie) was very quick to warm up and instantly became my friend. She likes to be petted and will even request belly rubs.
Smoky (black) was much more reserved and spent a while in hiding. She is now the first one to beg for attention when I enter a room. Her coat is shiny and soft and she is a joy to pet.
The girls have only owned one person but unfortunately had to be surrendered due to a challenge with allergies. Since they are litter mates and have never been apart, it is preferred they be adopted together.
They are both front declawed.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.