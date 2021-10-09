Pair of cats looking to be adopted together

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

We are yet again doing things a little different. The first thing we want to talk about it some big SOLAS news.

Because of COVID-19, we had to cancel our annual fundraiser last year — and again this year. But in lieu of this, SOLAS is proud to announce of first online auction.

The way this will work is in two parts. The first part, which is going on now, we are asking our wonderful donors for items that we can auction off. If you would like to donate and item fill out the form at solas.betterworld.org/donate-an-item.

Secondly, We will gather these items together and then hold the online auction in late November and December.

This is very exciting to us, and we can’t wait to get everyone involved.

Now that I got that excitement out of the way, it’s time to feature some cats.

If you’re looking for a couple of laid back older girls, Kiki and Smokey might be the ideal pair.

They are extra-large 12-year-old sisters with very laid back attitudes. They have been perfect houseguests, unless you aren’t looking for attention.