Pair of kittens available this week at SOLAS

First order of business, for those of you who have not yet picked up your auction items from the Holiday Auction, the second (and last) pickup will be today from noon until 2 p.m. at PetSmart, 815 McDermott St. If you can’t make this, this please contact me at sarah@solaspetadoption.org to make other arrangements.

Secondly, do you know the difference between a shelter and a rescue? We wanted to take a little time to explain the difference and how SOLAS operates. In general, a shelter has a building that houses the animals and adopt animals out from. A rescue is an organized group of people and foster homes that work together in their houses to care for the animals — SOLAS is a rescue.

We do not have a building, and we do some adoptions straight out of our houses. For others, we depend on our partners: PetSmart in town and Humane Pet Services LLC on Valley View Drive. We are now proud to say Humane Pet Services LLC will temporarily house our cats while we adopt them out.

A huge round of thanks goes to both places for allowing us to do this as well as caring for our animals while they are there.

That being said, if you are interested in any of our animals, please contact adopt@solaspetadoption.org and we can point you in the right direction, whether it be to a certain foster who might have what you are looking for, or to one our partners to browse the cats they have there. And you are always welcome to go straight to PetSmart or Humane Pet Services to look around.

Now onto this week’s cats!

What a pair we have this week. Lilac and Snowflake are an adorable pair that is currently being housed and available for adoption during business hours at Humane Pet Services LLC. Luna is the gray and white one in the picture with her crazy friend. Snowflake is the buff (yellowish) colored one by herself.

They are 3-month-old little girls and are super sweet. They love to sleep in bed with their people and bathe in a pool of sunshine (who wouldn’t love that during a long cold winter). They are both well adjusted, easy to love and should fit in well to most homes.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.