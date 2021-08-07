Pet fosters needed at shelters across the country, including MHS

Each day at a humane society can change in a second. Everyone is working away at their desks, helping a customer with an adoption, giving a cat some medicine or taking a dog for a walk, when, all of sudden, in walks someone carrying a box with something mysterious inside.
With eager eyes peering in, our animal care team catches its first glance at five wiggly kittens with eyes barely open. There is no mother cat which means this litter will need a lot of care. These kittens will require many hours of care over many weeks into the future.
Bottle feeding every few hours and helping them go to the bathroom — both things that a mother cat would provide if there was one. Multiply this litter by the other litters who come to us with a variety of needs — medically, emotionally and behaviorally. On top of that, we have older kittens, “the teens,” who need socializing, medicated or treated for one ailment or another.
This, my friends, is where foster families come is handy and are desperately needed by MHS. Nicole Hamilton recently wrote an article on July 29 for Best Friends Animal Society which walks the reader through some of the nitty gritty details in the life of being a pet foster parent.
When Paula Roy got the call that a trio of days-old kittens needed a foster home after arriving at Best Friends in Salt Lake City, Utah, she did what she’s done for as long as she can remember. She readied the room designated for fostering neonatal kittens, and she headed to Best Friends to pick them up.
While she was preparing to welcome the kittens, Roy thought about the week ahead. She knew from experience that there would be moments of joy over the simplest things, like watching their eyes open and ears wiggle, not to mention plenty of nights with little sleep since they’d need to be fed every few hours.
There would likely be some difficult moments too, especially given the fact that the recently born kittens, found abandoned with their umbilical cords still attached, were already struggling when they arrived at Best Friends. In fact, even though the kitten care team did everything possible to keep them all alive, by the time Roy arrived to bring them home, one of the kittens had passed away. And the lives of the other two (named Pesto and Gravy) were hanging by a thread.
The next 24 hours would be critical. Roy would need to closely watch the kittens around the clock, feed them and keep them warm so they’d have a fighting chance to live. When Gravy stopped eating and became colder to the touch just a couple of days after Roy brought him home, she knew he was fading, so she took him to back to Best Friends for immediate medical attention. Sadly, Gravy’s liver was failing and he passed away.
There was only one thing left for Paula to do — return home, resolved to achieve success by giving Pesto a fighting chance at life. A few times every day, Paula gave Pesto food through his feeding tube. He also received three 30-minute sessions in a container she turned into a nebulizer or, as she calls it, a little kitten spa.
“I pump a special saline solution into it to make a very humid environment,” Roy said. “It helps break up the junk in their lungs.”
The spa days and tube feeding sessions worked. Little by little Pesto started to get stronger. After about three weeks, he was able to transition from his feeding tube to wet food, which he happily gobbled up.
Thanks to Roy’s efforts, which included more than a few sleepless nights, Pesto no longer needed extra care. He was finally thriving and was getting closer by the minute to being big enough to be neutered and adopted. Today Paula can’t help but to think about how much Pesto taught her, starting with the incredibly important skill that is tube-feeding.
“It can be an absolutely terrifying experience at first, but now I can readily take kittens that need to be fed by tube and help them,” Roy said. “They are the most vulnerable and Pesto prepared me to help them without pause.”
Pesto also taught her about having hope.
“We lose kittens each season. It’s inevitable,” she said. “They’re so small and fragile and it’s rough out there for them. Pesto was a last resort — a final-measures case where we threw everything at him and hoped that he would make it, because it’s all there is left to do when they’re so sick and fragile.”
As for fostering, Roy encourages everyone to give it a try, noting that you don’t have to start by fostering pets with special needs, like Pesto.
“It’s so incredibly rewarding to help not only that one animal or litter, but then open space up for our shelters to take in more. As I’ve learned over the years, we need them as much as they need us.” said MHS Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrel. “Many times, being a foster parent doesn’t entail such high levels of care. It is often simply making sure they are fed and watered, providing clean bedding and litter and giving some attention and socialization daily.
“Kittens with mother cats, for instance, require far less work by the foster home (generally) than taking in bottle babies. Fostering is a great experience. It can bring a Zen-like calm when you see these precious babies sleeping, playing or just hear them purring. Knowing that you helped these youngsters not just survive, but thrive, is such a rewarding outcome.”
Don’t forget about two amazing fundraising events that Midlands Humane Society has coming up. Wags & Wheels Car Show is set for Sunday, Aug. 29 at McCoy’s/Thunderbowl and the 13th annual MHS Gala “Living Life Out Large” is set for Friday, Sept. 17. You can reserve spots for both events online. Just head to our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events. We hope to see you there!
MHS Pets of the Week is brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Haggard is an Australian shepherd and cattle dog/blue heeler mix. This happy boy just wants to sit in your lap and be loved.
He has been an outside dog up until this point but would love to learn how to become part of an inside home. While he will take some to fine-tune his house-training abilities and basic manners, he is willing and able. His new owner should be ready to be patient and dedicate time to training. True to his breed, he is active, loyal, and smart and daily physical and mental stimulation is a must to keep him happy.
World ... meet big boss boy Harris. This handsome 5-year-old pit bull mix is all muscle and slobber. This fella is very active and has no idea how big he is.
He is treat motivated, wants to learn and is eager to please. He would do best in a home environment (no apartments for this guy) with a big, fenced in yard for him to run. After he burns off some energy, he is much better behaved for training time.
He will need an owner that is dedicated to putting in the time to help him shine and learn basic manners and must go to a home outside Council Bluffs city limits.
Zagreus is friendly, playful and curious. This male tuxedo cat has FeLV (Feline Leukemia) and should be the only cat in the household or live with other cats who have already been diagnosed with FeLV.