Pet fosters needed at shelters across the country, including MHS

While she was preparing to welcome the kittens, Roy thought about the week ahead. She knew from experience that there would be moments of joy over the simplest things, like watching their eyes open and ears wiggle, not to mention plenty of nights with little sleep since they’d need to be fed every few hours.

There would likely be some difficult moments too, especially given the fact that the recently born kittens, found abandoned with their umbilical cords still attached, were already struggling when they arrived at Best Friends. In fact, even though the kitten care team did everything possible to keep them all alive, by the time Roy arrived to bring them home, one of the kittens had passed away. And the lives of the other two (named Pesto and Gravy) were hanging by a thread.

The next 24 hours would be critical. Roy would need to closely watch the kittens around the clock, feed them and keep them warm so they’d have a fighting chance to live. When Gravy stopped eating and became colder to the touch just a couple of days after Roy brought him home, she knew he was fading, so she took him to back to Best Friends for immediate medical attention. Sadly, Gravy’s liver was failing and he passed away.