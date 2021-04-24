Petco Love invests in lifesaving work of Midlands Humane Society

The Midlands Humane Society is pleased to announce the receipt of a $20,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation), to support our lifesaving work for animals in the Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County area.
This grant will help save the lives of even more pets, and give them another chance at a loving home. Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.
Since their founding in 1999, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“Today, Petco Love announces an investment in Midlands Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component.
This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Nikki Cruickshank, executive director of Midlands Humane Society said, “This lifesaving support from Petco Love allows Midlands Humane Society to help animals who arrive at our door. Some are sick, some are injured, and some just need a second chance. The one thing that’s certain is that they all need love, compassion, and a helping hand. Our gratitude goes out to Petco Love for helping save pet lives in so many communities.”
About Midlands
Humane Society
Midlands Humane Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “To protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.” We are so happy to adopt pets to families from all over the Midwest, and in some circumstances, even beyond.
In 2020, Midlands Humane Society adopted out 1,615 animals, reunited 383 lost pets with owners and benefited from over 15,000 volunteer hours of service.
We remained open to serve the community each day during the pandemic and were incredibly pleased with the number of animals who found forever homes over the last year.
As the first and only humane society in Council Bluffs, we provide the community with a comprehensive sheltering space which provides a safe and comfortable environment for all kinds of pets.
This includes excellent standards of care, proactive adoption services that matches pets with adopters, plus a diverse array of volunteer opportunities, community outreach and public education programs.
To learn more about Midlands Humane Society, visit midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the week are brought to you by Petco Love:
Buster is an 11-month-old neutered male husky mix. Buster is the life of the party and is happy to show you just how much energy he has in store.
This young lad is looking for an active home that has time for regular exercise and training. We recommend Buster go to a home with kids 8years-old or older. Buster did not get along with the other male dog in his previous home, so if he goes to a home with another dog, he may do best with a female dog, and we will do a meet and greet prior to an adoption.
Cassie is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair who arrived as a stray. This little girl is simply seeking attention in a loving home.
Ruby is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell spayed female domestic shorthair, who has beautiful markings.
b is a 10-month-old spayed female German shepherd. This young girl is fun-loving and full of potential.
Her training has been lacking but she is eager to learn. When Penny gets excited, she gets very jumpy and can be mouthy.
Her new family should be ready to work on this and we think she will do best in a home with kids 12-years-old and up who can participate in training and make her the best family companion.
Penny loves to play with other dogs and will thrive with an adult dog to show her the ropes.
Midlands Humane Society is open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can see all the adoptable pets on our website. Remember, appointments to visit are no longer needed.