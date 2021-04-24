Petco Love invests in lifesaving work of Midlands Humane Society

Nikki Cruickshank, executive director of Midlands Humane Society said, “This lifesaving support from Petco Love allows Midlands Humane Society to help animals who arrive at our door. Some are sick, some are injured, and some just need a second chance. The one thing that’s certain is that they all need love, compassion, and a helping hand. Our gratitude goes out to Petco Love for helping save pet lives in so many communities.”

About Midlands

Humane Society

Midlands Humane Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “To protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.” We are so happy to adopt pets to families from all over the Midwest, and in some circumstances, even beyond.

In 2020, Midlands Humane Society adopted out 1,615 animals, reunited 383 lost pets with owners and benefited from over 15,000 volunteer hours of service.

We remained open to serve the community each day during the pandemic and were incredibly pleased with the number of animals who found forever homes over the last year.