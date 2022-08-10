PHOTOS: Christy Creme celebrates Dog Days of Summer

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Midlands Humane Society has received a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more homeless pets in Council Bluffs and Pottawat…
Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!
Yes, cats and dogs can get COVID. Here's what to know about what sort of threat the virus poses to our pets.
Today is the National Day of the Cowboy, declared in 2005 to be celebrated on the fourth Saturday of July each year to honor the legacies of t…
Adopting a dog from the shelter comes with many joys: a new snuggle buddy for those movie nights on the couch, a partner to take with you on y…
Gamers are playing the video game sensation "Stray" while streaming live to raise money for animal shelters and other cat-related charities.
Tucker, a 4-year-old yellow lab/golden retriever mix rescued from a shelter, was officially announced as the Seattle Mariners' team dog.
