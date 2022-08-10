 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christy Creme celebrates Dog Days of Summer

PHOTOS: Christy Creme celebrates Dog Days of Summer

081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p1

Jerry Paulsen feeds his dog, Joe, a 7-year-old English labrador, some ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners — and other animal owners — are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends. Matthew Preston, owner of Christy Creme, said the event is a tradition that started at home with his family’s love for man’s best friend. “We love dogs here,” he said. “It’s always great to see people and their dogs up here having a good time.”
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p2

Finn, a 6-year-old labrador owned by Christy Creme Owner Matthew Preston, hops up to nab an ice cream cone.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p3

Fezzik, a 6-month-old French bulldog owned by Mike Michael, laps up a bowl of ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p4

Fezzik, a 6-month-old French bulldog owned by Mike Michael, laps up a bowl of ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p5

Octane, front, a 3-month-old Australian shepherd, and Jack-Jack, a 7-year-old mix breed, both owned by the Drake family, enjoy some free ice cream.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p6

Bernie, a 1-year-old terrier mix owned by Bill and Ellen Way, laps up a bowl of ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p7

Loki, front, a 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier, and Ledi, a 7-month-old bloodhound, both owned by Janelle Whatcott, lap up ice cream.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p8

Jack-Jack, a 7-year-old mix breed pup owned by the Drake family, enjoy some free ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p9

Octane, a 3-month-old Australian shepherd owned by the Drake family, enjoy some free ice cream during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p10

From left, Bernie, a 1-year-old terrier mix, and his owners, Bill and Ellen Way, enjoy some ice cream.
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p11

Finn, a 6-year-old labrador owned by Christy Creme Owner Matthew Preston, hops up to nab an ice cream cone during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at the ice cream and burger joint, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners -- and other animal owners -- are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends. Preston said the event is a tradition that started at home with his family's love for man's best friend. "We love dogs here," he said. "It's always great to see people and their dogs up here having a good time."
081022-cbn-news-dog-days-p12

Ledi, a 7-month-old bloodhound owned by Janelle Whatcott, laps up an ice cream cone during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners — and other animal owners — are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends.
