Rose and Angus ready for forever homes

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As we emerge from winter into spring, we are starting to see more and more cats in need. This is traditionally “kitten season” and this year appears to be no different.

If you are looking for a kitten, please be patient as today’s newborns will be ready in about two months.

If you are looking for an older cat — or two — boy do we some great cats for you.

This week we have the torbie sisters.

They are super sweet and almost ready to go.

Rose is a little aloof. She has a pink nose and loves to be petted. She hides a lot, isn’t very needy and would be excellent for someone older or younger. She is very pretty.

Agnus on the other hand, is very needy. She loves to be loved ... a lot. She is very sweet and very loving. She could be your new best friend.

They are sisters but they are not bonded and I think they would do great anywhere.