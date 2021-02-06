Say 'I Do' at the Midlands Humane Society for Valentine’s Day

‘Tis the season of love and the Midlands Humane Society is offering some amazing opportunities this year to help celebrate your loved ones.

For starters, if you are looking to “pop” the question to that special someone, we can help make your proposal legendary. We are thrilled to announce that we have puppies, kittens and MHS Ambassador dogs who are ready to help you impress your future spouse.

This “Puppy Proposal” contains the following benefits; an hour-long playdate with several of the puppies and kittens at the shelter, along with wine, roses, chocolates and a keepsake photo of your proposal. Cost for this amazing proposal is $500 with all the proceeds going to help animals in need as they search for their forever home. To book this all you need to do is contact MHS staff member, Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org to discuss all the particulars.

Imagine the stories you can tell all your friends of your amazing proposal and relive it for years to come! If you’re already married, don’t plan to get married or just haven’t found that special someone yet, we still have great opportunities in store for you. You can reserve 15 or 30 minute timed increments during our “Be My Valentine” event to play in a room with adorable puppies, kittens or an adult MHS Ambassador dog Feb. 12-14.