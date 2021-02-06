Say 'I Do' at the Midlands Humane Society for Valentine’s Day

‘Tis the season of love and the Midlands Humane Society is offering some amazing opportunities this year to help celebrate your loved ones.
For starters, if you are looking to “pop” the question to that special someone, we can help make your proposal legendary. We are thrilled to announce that we have puppies, kittens and MHS Ambassador dogs who are ready to help you impress your future spouse.
This “Puppy Proposal” contains the following benefits; an hour-long playdate with several of the puppies and kittens at the shelter, along with wine, roses, chocolates and a keepsake photo of your proposal. Cost for this amazing proposal is $500 with all the proceeds going to help animals in need as they search for their forever home. To book this all you need to do is contact MHS staff member, Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org to discuss all the particulars.
Imagine the stories you can tell all your friends of your amazing proposal and relive it for years to come! If you’re already married, don’t plan to get married or just haven’t found that special someone yet, we still have great opportunities in store for you. You can reserve 15 or 30 minute timed increments during our “Be My Valentine” event to play in a room with adorable puppies, kittens or an adult MHS Ambassador dog Feb. 12-14.
Each puppy playdate will feature two to three puppies per room and each kitten playdate will feature three to four kittens per room. A 15 minute playdate with the same animals will cost $50 and a 30 minute playdate with the same animals will cost $100. A 4x6 photo in a Valentine-themed sleeve can be added to your package for just $10. Each session can accommodate up to five people with one adult required to be in each group.
The puppies and kittens featured for this special fundraiser will not be available for adoption during the event, as they still need to be altered, microchipped and finish a few medical procedures and/or tests. We expect all the puppies to be available for adoption during the next couple weeks following the event and the kittens would be available about mid-March.
At this time last year, as in many years past, we would be gearing up for our Wag-A-Gram Valentine deliveries to area businesses, homes, schools and assisted living facilities. However, due to COVID-19, we are unable to facilitate that fundraiser. All the special events bring in much-needed revenue to our non-profit and they generate such positive attention for the animal shelter, so we knew that we needed to create a new opportunity, and thus, “Be My Valentine” was born.
Don’t miss your opportunity to be surrounded by the cutest animals, knowing that your donation helps all the shelter animals get their chance to live happily ever after. Simply make your reservation through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org and click on the “Be My Valentine” button for more details.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Dexter is enjoying the sun. This 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair would love to grace the back of your sofa and nap the day away.
TeMoune is a 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. TeMoune is a beautiful cat, and he sure does know it. He will make you work for his love, and he would like to be the only cat in the home. He takes longer than most cats to warm up, so potential adopters should be willing to accommodate his needs, but he was very loving and playful in his former home.
Pepper is a curious 12-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who wants a comfortable home during his golden years. Bruno is a 4-year-old neutered male Shih Tzu mix. He is a very sweet guy who loves to cuddle and spend time on your lap. We think he will be a great fit for just about anyone.
Bruno previously lived with large dogs and did not get along with them. He may do well with another dog his size or be happiest as your only dog. We think Bruno will do best in a home with kids 10 or older and he will require regular grooming to look and feel his best.
Call us at 712-396-2270 to make an appointment to see any of our adoptable pets today!