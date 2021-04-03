SHARE Omaha takes the lead for Do Good Week to help nonprofits, like MHS

Many of you knew and loved Omaha Gives and Pottawattamie Gives. Midlands Humane Society and hundreds of metro area non-profits loved it too.

The awareness and donations generated by this event was clearly astounding. It is bittersweet to relay that after eight years and $58 million raised for Omaha-Council Bluffs nonprofits, Omaha Gives has ended.

However, thanks to a new partnership with SHARE Omaha, the metro area now has a single website destination, SHAREomaha.org, for online giving and volunteer opportunities. SHARE Omaha is a local 501c3 nonprofit that helps other local nonprofits fulfill their missions by raising support and service.

Do Good Week, from April 19-24, is five days dedicated to meeting a wider variety of needs in our community, followed by one day of celebration.

For greater clarity, these days are broken into the following — April 19 is Mission Monday which is a day to discover local missions and needs; April 20 is New Donor Tuesday which is a day to give to an organization for the first time; April 21 is Wish List Wednesday which is a day to buy items nonprofits need; April 22 is a Volun-Thursday which is a day to make a new volunteer commitment or change up how you volunteer for an organization; April 23 is Fund It Friday which encourages you to give to causes that matter to you.