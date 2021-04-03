SHARE Omaha takes the lead for Do Good Week to help nonprofits, like MHS

Many of you knew and loved Omaha Gives and Pottawattamie Gives. Midlands Humane Society and hundreds of metro area non-profits loved it too.
The awareness and donations generated by this event was clearly astounding. It is bittersweet to relay that after eight years and $58 million raised for Omaha-Council Bluffs nonprofits, Omaha Gives has ended.
However, thanks to a new partnership with SHARE Omaha, the metro area now has a single website destination, SHAREomaha.org, for online giving and volunteer opportunities. SHARE Omaha is a local 501c3 nonprofit that helps other local nonprofits fulfill their missions by raising support and service.
Do Good Week, from April 19-24, is five days dedicated to meeting a wider variety of needs in our community, followed by one day of celebration.
For greater clarity, these days are broken into the following — April 19 is Mission Monday which is a day to discover local missions and needs; April 20 is New Donor Tuesday which is a day to give to an organization for the first time; April 21 is Wish List Wednesday which is a day to buy items nonprofits need; April 22 is a Volun-Thursday which is a day to make a new volunteer commitment or change up how you volunteer for an organization; April 23 is Fund It Friday which encourages you to give to causes that matter to you.
All of these amazing days are followed up by Celebration Saturday on April 24. This day is important to celebrate your generosity and the nonprofits you hold dear.
Celebration Saturday is meant to cheer for local nonprofits as they win cash prizes from FNBO, Omaha Steaks and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. If you want to donate prior to April 19, you can.
If you give a financial gift early, you will want to use donation code DOGOODWEEK via SHARE Omaha’s website to indicate you are giving as a part of this specific campaign.
Nonprofits serving an eight-county region — Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties in Nebraska, and Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills Counties in Iowa are all eligible to be part of SHARE Omaha and Do Good Week.
Since Omaha Gives has ended, you may wonder how Do Good Week is different from previous years’ Omaha Gives?
To recap, Do Good Week invites ALL forms of giving, not just cash, for five full days, followed by a day of celebration. So … give cash, your time and your items. The minimum cash donation is just $1, and all donations are processed by PayPal, which charges a nominal transaction fee and you, as a donor, may choose to cover this fee rather than the organization paying it.
SHARE Omaha does not take an additional fee. Midlands Humane Society had such a successful fundraising effort through Omaha Gives 2020.
We humbly ask for your support again this year and your donations help animals who arrive at our door.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Hazel is a 2-year-old spayed female Cattle Dog mix. She is a sweet but sensitive girl looking for a low commotion home. Akin to what you’ve heard about the breed, she is fun-loving, full of energy and eager to learn new things.
Hazel can be indifferent to new people but is loving and loyal to those people she knows. She does have some anxiety and may do best in a home where her owner is home more often than not.
Getting regular, daily exercise will also help with this condition.
We recommend Hazel go to a home with kids closer to their teens or adults only. She has not had much experience with other animals before arriving at MHS and at this time she is picky with her dog friends. We recommend she go to a home with no small dogs or cats, and she is not suitable for apartment living.
Smokey is a gorgeous grey 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat while Sombrero is a white and black 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat looking for laps to call their own.
Hermès is a 4-month-old male Guinea Pig. This little piggy is such a cutie and might make a great option for a first-time pet owner. Please do your research as to habitat and diet needs of any small critter you bring into your home.
We are open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are no longer required to stop in to see all the animals.
Check out our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.