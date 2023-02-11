Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We’d first like to take a moment to remind you to save the date, please, for our next fundraiser! The SOLAS Bingo Bash will be held March 16 at the Grass Wagon. More details next week!

This week, we have PILE of adorableness for you!

The first kitty we have for you is Simba. He says: I am Simba and I’m a 5-month old Maine Coon. My foster mom says I’m absolutely beautiful, and I have to agree. I’m the biggest sweetie and I would prefer a human with 3 petting hands if possible. I’m quite a fluffy kitty, so let’s rent some movies and I’ll sit on your lap while you brush me. My foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos. I am not recommended for older homes as I tend to get underfeet.

The next is Hermes. He says: I’m Hermes! I’m 5-months old and quite the crazy energetic cat, however once I get all of that out of my system I’m quite affectionate. I would love for you to hold me all day, but a cozy bed in front of the window to pass the time will do just as well. My foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos.

Then we have Hades. He says of himself: I’m Hades! I’m 5 months old, and I have a lot of Maine Coon in my genes aaaand I believe that breed requires a lot of my favorite tuna. I’m just now breaking out of my shell and I’m kind of liking it, so get ready for a very affectionate pet in your future. Just give me some time to gain trust and we’ll be love friends in no time. I would probably do best in a home with no little kids for now, but I’m still young and have the ability to adjust if you are looking to expand in the future. My foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos.

Next is Athena: Hi, I’m Athena! You’ll want to pet my beautiful Maine Coon fur all day, however at 5 months old I’m still getting used to life. I’m very playful and excited to get out there and live, but I’m not sure about the humans yet. My foster mom says that I would be perfect in a home with humans that have the patience to teach me that petting feels good and hands are not so scary. It would be best if I started out in a bedroom until I gain that trust. If I’m not so lucky to find a home right now, I’ll keep working with my foster mom in case you want to check back with us to see how well I’m doing. I’ll get there!

Last of this beautiful group is Sassy. Hi, I’m Sassy! My foster mom named me that because that describes my looks perfectly. I look sassy, however I’m more of a sit back, relax, and watch the world go by type of cat, which requires a fluffy bed in front of a sunny window. I’m not one to seek petting sessions, however I do like to be sociable sometimes and sit in the family area to see what’s going on. I’m 5 months old and I’ll need more time trusting humans, so be patient with me while I figure it out. If I’m not so lucky to find a home right now, I’ll keep working with my foster mom in case you want to check back with us to see how well I’m doing. My foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos.

Next is a couple of return visitors to this column.

Cole here! I’m 7 months old and I’ve been told that I have a sassy personality, which is quite the opposite of my brother Turtle who is also looking for a human. I’m going to be shy at first, but once I’m comfortable with my new digs, I’m all yours! I love to watch my foster mom work and I tease her all the time by attacking the pointer on her computer screen. If you have a mouse, I’m on it! In fact, if you could let a couple go in the house that would be awesome. I play hard and I sleep hard! I would probably do best in a house with no little kids, however my foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos. My foster mom wants you to know that Turtle is my brother in case you are looking to adopt two kitties that love each other very much.

And finally, I’m Turtle! I’m calm, cool, quiet and such a sweet kitty! I’m also very shy, so give me a couple of weeks to get used to my new surroundings and then we can cuddle on the couch together. My foster mom says that she doesn’t even know I’m there half of the time because I’m so quiet and I kind of like my surroundings to be that way, too. A home with no little kids may be best, however my foster mom has two large passive dogs and a house full of cats, so I’m pretty used to that chaos. My foster mom wants you to know that Cole is my brother in case you are looking to adopt two kitties that love each other very much.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.