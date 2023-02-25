Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we would like to remind everyone of our upcoming fundraiser — Bingo Bash! This will be held March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs; $10 gets you in the door and your first Bingo card. There are tons of amazing prizes (including a trip to Florida!), a silent auction and a mystery raffle. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available for a donation and we will have a cash bar. Additional bingo cards, raffle tickets and other items are available for purchase. This should be a lot of fun. We hope to see you there!

SOLAS has something rather unusual (for us) in our care right now — a dog! Vecna is an 8-month-old Siberian Husky and is available for adoption now. Here is what he has to say about himself:

Hello! My name is Vecna! My birthday is June 12, 2022. I am fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. I am one big lover boy. My mom and I were together 24/7 and I live with some kitties and would have doggy play dates at my grandma’s. My family spoiled me big time and have so much love for me. I’m not much for staying outside long. I prefer to be with my humans cuddling on them, chewing my toys on them and following them everywhere they go!

I love to play fetch and be chased. I might be a husky, but I’m actually very laid back for my breed! Don’t let that fool you, as I do of course have my hyper moments for play, but it is short lived and then I’m ready to bum around. I really enjoy walks and car rides, so that makes me a great travel buddy. I love my kennel and use that as my safe place, so please keep it with me if we can. I know the commands of “kennel kennel” “sit” “shake” “drop” and my mom has been working on “down” and “stay.”

I’m a big chewer so hard toys are best for me, and please no soft toys as I’ll eat those real fast. I am very food motivated, so do know I will eat food any chance I get. I would do best in a home with adults, older kids and some furry friends, as recently I am going through some food aggression that I am trying to work on.

Vecna is currently in foster care and visits can be scheduled to meet him. No children under 12 for this guy.

Next is something a bit more usual for us — a cat. Toby is a 3-year-old male; neutered and up to date on vaccinations, microchipped. Toby was found as a stray in Omaha and is the absolute sweetest boy. He is currently in foster with several cats and doesn’t mind being around any of them. He is a very relaxed cat. Toby’s left back leg has an old fracture, we believe from a car, that has healed by itself. The joint on that side is larger because of no medical attention. He does great on it. He is forever grateful to be out of the blistering cold and in a warm home.

Now, on to Nyah and Nellie! These girls are about 3 months old and are not biological siblings. Both girls are a bit timid with people (mostly adults), but do really well with adult cats and the foster’s resident husky. They are acclimated to life in a child care setting and do fine around little kids. Both girls are very treat/food motivated, purr super loud and are very playful. Nellie sleeps with her foster every night. They don’t love being picked up and carried, but will happily sit on your lap with no issues.

Because they are a bit timid with people, they both need to go to a home with at least one other cat for companionship! Together would be great, but not necessary.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.