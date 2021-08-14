SOLAS: Adopt these awesome cats, please

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to August and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
This week we are going to dive right into the good part — the cats.
First we have Willow, a black domestic shorthair born on April 29.
Willow came to SOLAS with a sad but enthralling past. At 4 weeks old, she was found with six other siblings, alone and homeless, after the mother had passed away.
Out of seven kittens, only three of us survived and were placed into foster homes to be cared for and bottle fed. Even though two of the biological siblings went to other foster homes, Willow thrived in her new foster home. She was able to gain three new foster siblings — all about the same age as her — with different pasts of their own.
But like they say, the past is the past for a reason. Today, Willow enjoys cuddling with her foster mom and playing with her hair as she naps on the couch, listening to The Andrews Sisters — “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” is her favorite — and watching Saturday morning cartoons. I get along with dogs, other cats and kids (although, hyper kids do scare her a bit).
Next we have Laney, a dilute tortie domestic medium hair born on May 6.
She came to SOLAS with her foster sister, Lucy. SOLAS is unsure of her past, but with her cuteness and purr-sonality, does it really matter? I mean, look at her shiny fur coat and beautiful markings.
Laney may look short and scrappy, but her foster mom says she reminds her of Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.” I love the finer things in life, but I am a boss and will remind you of it. Laney tends to be more of a “lone ranger’ or even a follower — in which she enjoys her alone time but will also partake in a game of chase with her foster siblings if one is initiated.
She does love pets from her foster mom and she will lay in your lap and purr if you have the time. She gets along with dogs, other cats and kids (although, hyper kids do scare her a bit).
Then there is Juliet, a brown tabby/white domestic short hair born on April 30.
She came to SOLAS at 4 weeks old with a bad eye infection. Luckily it was a quick fix, and she was on her way to recovery fast. She was still too young to eat on her own, so she took to the bottle with the others — although she was a little bit feistier when it came to feeding time. I guess you could say that’s when her foster mom started learning more about her personality — and her love for 70’s music.
You see, to calm the kittens down during feedings, she would play them music on her phone. The others had their own favorites, but Juliet’s included Bob Seger, John Denver, Cat Stevens and Jim Croce. Juliet’s foster mom will occasionally still play it for her so she can relax after a fun game of chase with the foster siblings, or after she followed the hamster around in his exercise ball.
Juliet is a very active kitten, that enjoys climbing the cat tower, carrying around toy mice (she even got to help one of the resident cats try to catch a real mouse in the house once) and wrestling with the other kittens. Juliet gets along with dogs, other cats and older kids.
Last but not least is Lucy, a black domestic short hair born on May 13.
Lucy came to SOLAS with her foster sister, Laney. Her eyes were still closed when she went to the foster home, but it didn’t take long for her eyes to open and see the world around her.
Her first sight was that of the resident dog, which acts like a foster mom to all of the orphans — she cuddles with them, gives them face and body washes and will alert the foster mom if they are hungry.
During bottle feedings, she grew fond of the musical stylings of ABBA (“Dancing Queen” is her favorite) and she will stop and intently listen to the foster mom sing her Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
Lucy’s foster mom says she likes weather-related things, because she enjoy watching Bill Randby’s weather forecasts, “Apollo 13” and staring out the window. Her favorite toy is named, Mr. Ducky, and she has had him since coming to the new foster home, she can’t sleep without him, so he will be joining me when she goes to her new home. She gets along with dogs, other cats and kids (although, hyper kids do scare her).
All these of these gals are ready for adoption now.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.