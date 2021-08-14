SOLAS: Adopt these awesome cats, please

Laney may look short and scrappy, but her foster mom says she reminds her of Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada.” I love the finer things in life, but I am a boss and will remind you of it. Laney tends to be more of a “lone ranger’ or even a follower — in which she enjoys her alone time but will also partake in a game of chase with her foster siblings if one is initiated.

She does love pets from her foster mom and she will lay in your lap and purr if you have the time. She gets along with dogs, other cats and kids (although, hyper kids do scare her a bit).

Then there is Juliet, a brown tabby/white domestic short hair born on April 30.

She came to SOLAS at 4 weeks old with a bad eye infection. Luckily it was a quick fix, and she was on her way to recovery fast. She was still too young to eat on her own, so she took to the bottle with the others — although she was a little bit feistier when it came to feeding time. I guess you could say that’s when her foster mom started learning more about her personality — and her love for 70’s music.