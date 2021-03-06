SOLAS adopting out more and more cats

Hello and welcome to a sunny March and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Before we introduce a couple cats, SOLAS would like to remind our readers that it’s licensing time in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Cats and dogs are required to be licensed with a current rabies vaccine.
Information for Council Bluffs can be found at bit.ly/3surrUj and Omaha info is at bit.ly/2ZQD0ZE.
Because of COVID-19, SOLAS will not be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic this year so please go see your regular vet if your pet is due for rabies or other vaccine.
This has been an unusual time for SOLAS. We are adopting out more cats than we are taking in. This is a wonderful problem to have but makes finds cats to write about a bit difficult!
So, this column will be a bit different than our usual one.
The only actual cat to discuss is the happy tail of Iggy Pooh. Iggy is a 13-year-old cat whose owner passed away. She was extra sweet but extra sad at losing her person.
She was so lucky that fairly quickly, she was adopted by the daughter of a SOLAS adoption alumni. At 13 that is pretty amazing. We love our SOLAS adoption family.
Since we don’t have any available cats to show this week, we will take a moment to discuss how to integrate a new cat into an existing cat household.
We get this question a lot and it really depends on the ages and personalities of the cats. Kittens and super adaptable cats might be able to adapt sooner than others.
The process should be — bring the new cat into the house and into their own room, separate from the resident cat. This is just temporary. Make sure they have food, water, litterbox and a comfortable bed. Also make sure there is a towel or blanket in there- this is important because you will use that fabric to transfer the scents between the cats.
Then several times a day, rub the towel on the new cat and then rub on the resident cat and vice versa. Once they are comfortable with the smell it’s time to move on to the next step.
My personal way of doing this is to swap their areas. Let the resident into the new cats room and vice versa. Once they are content and there is no hissing, it’s ok to let the cats meet in a big area.
Hopefully all is well from here but if they start hissing or growling it’s back to separate areas for a while.
Good luck with your new cat or kitten.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption.
If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.