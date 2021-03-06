SOLAS adopting out more and more cats

We get this question a lot and it really depends on the ages and personalities of the cats. Kittens and super adaptable cats might be able to adapt sooner than others.

The process should be — bring the new cat into the house and into their own room, separate from the resident cat. This is just temporary. Make sure they have food, water, litterbox and a comfortable bed. Also make sure there is a towel or blanket in there- this is important because you will use that fabric to transfer the scents between the cats.

Then several times a day, rub the towel on the new cat and then rub on the resident cat and vice versa. Once they are comfortable with the smell it’s time to move on to the next step.

My personal way of doing this is to swap their areas. Let the resident into the new cats room and vice versa. Once they are content and there is no hissing, it’s ok to let the cats meet in a big area.

Hopefully all is well from here but if they start hissing or growling it’s back to separate areas for a while.

Good luck with your new cat or kitten.

