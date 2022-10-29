SOLAS: Adoption events most Saturdays; need for donations

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we have a very special cat to feature. Say “hello” and “welcome” to Rascal. He is a 7-year-old Himalayan cat with a permanent grumpy face! But do not let that grumpy face fool you, he’s a lovebug. He loves everyone and loves to cuddle. He has been around other animals in his past life, but would prefer a quiet home. He does have to have special food and has one eye that was born cloudy, but that doesn’t slow him down any. He can see just fine. It just makes him unique and special. Can you provide this special boy a perfect home? Just let us know! He is currently in foster care and available now.

Next are a pair of equally special young cats. Meet Milo and Otis. Otis is outgoing and loving, while brother Milo is still shy but getting there. Found as young kittens, they need no more adventures, just a forever home, together or as singles.

Milo and Otis are located at one of our wonderful partners: Humane Pet Services on Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. This is a wonderful business that allows us, and other rescues, an extra place to show our animals. We are very grateful to them and would love it if you stopped by and visited! Give our cats a hug, get your dog’s nails trimmed (by appointment) and check out their great selection of pet merchandise.

Speaking of partners. We also want to remind everyone that most Saturdays, SOLAS has cats and a volunteer at PetSmart in Council Bluffs from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This allows us to assist you with answering questions and doing the adoption paperwork. It also allows more shy cats the opportunity to come to visit and see how they like the atmosphere at the pet store before coming for an extended stay in their cat cages.

The rest of the week, SOLAS usually has cats in the cages at PetSmart. The PetSmart employees can assist with adoptions. If you are looking, we suggest coming on Saturday or early in the week, as the cats go fast here!

Last order of business is while we have received some donations, for which we are EXTREMELY grateful, we are still quite short on kitten chow, cat chow, wet food and clumping cat litter. We would greatly appreciate any and all donations. The easiest way to donate is to purchase off the Amazon wish list below and let the Amazon drivers take care of the heavy lifting!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.