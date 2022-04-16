SOLAS: Adorable kittens, and a Panther

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens —and a dog?

Yes, you read that right! SOLAS, while primarily a cat rescue, does take in the occasional dog in need.

Today we have for you Panther. She is an Australian shepherd/lab mix. She is around 9 months old and about 30 pounds, so she will be on the small side. She has tons of energy and loves to play, especially with a ball. She needs a home with no smaller pets or cats.

She has a dominant attitude and will try to be the alpha dog. She is in a foster home with two cats and two other dogs and she plays hard. She chases the cats and tries to nip them. So, that’s why we recommend a home with no smaller pets. She will need more training on manners and proper dog socializing.

She has been around children ages 7 and 9 and teenagers. She does well if it is calm. If the kids run, she will chase and get excited. She has never been around a toddler or baby.

Now for something more traditional to SOLAS, we have some ADORABLE jolly kittens ready for their furever home.

Simon is the black one. He will climb your leg to get your attention. He loves it when you hold him like a football and tickle his belly. Simon is the ringleader of the foster crew. Like Bruce Springsteen, he’s The Boss.

Harry, the ginger and white kitten, was named for Prince Harry. He’s such a cheeky fellow. In this photo, he’s playing like a pirate. ARRRRR matey! Harry is happiest when he has a companion with whom to play, nap and eat. No kitty likes company as much as Harry.

Liam is the gray guy who looks unimpressed with Harry’s antics. Little Liam gets chewed on by his brothers but is learning to stand up for himself. Liam is crazy about toys. A crinkly ball, a plastic milk cap or a soft little stuffed mouse will have him leaping around. It’s quite entertaining.

These boys are quiet unless they’re hungry. They were bottle fed by two women who showered them with attention and raised with adult cats who ignored them. Simon, Harry and Liam eat kibble without complaint although they prefer canned food.

Related to these super adorable kittens, we have a plea. If you have ever considered fostering – now is the time. Kitten season has begun at full force. SOLAS took in 24 1- to 2-week-old kittens in the last week. While this means stay tuned for super adorable pictures, it also means our foster homes are ALREADY FULL and kitten season has just begun. We are desperately in need of more foster homes.

What does it take to be a foster home? While the requirements vary a bit depending on situation, basically an extra space and the ability to love on and take care of a cat until it’s ready to adopt out! If this sounds interesting, please visit our website www.solaspetadoption.org or email us at info@solaspetadoption.org .

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.