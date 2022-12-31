SOLAS: Adorable kittens available in the new year

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at SOLAS Rescue! This week, no serious topics, just adorable kittens — so let’s get started!

Leo is a golden boy who is as mellow as buttered toast. He was the last of his litter to open his eyes, so he was called “Leo, the late bloomer.” Leo likes to cuddle up on your shoulder. He will give nose kisses and stroke your face with his paw while gazing into your eyes. Leo would be an excellent addition to a home with an older cat. He likes to play with a cat dancer or a small stuffed toy. In fact, he’s been known to carry a toy around in his mouth and growl like he’s a mighty hunter. At barely 3 pounds, he’s not particularly intimidating but he gets an “A” for effort.

Levi‘s coloring is hard to describe. His fur is a dark gold with shadowy stripes and swirls, and he purrs like a high-end race car. If you hold him close on your chest and cuddle him, his purr resonates through your bones. Levi’s favorite game is to hide around a corner or in a box then pounce on passers-by. He likes to touch human faces with his paws like his brother, but he also likes to perch on shoulders like a parrot. Levi can be an instigator, so we suggest he go to a home with another playful cat or kitten.

Louisa‘s gray fur is as plush and soft as Sherpa fleece. Her coat is more medium length than her siblings. Petting her is a mesmerizing experience, plus she purrs so loud, you can hear her across the room! Louisa nuzzles. She nuzzles the other cats, the humans and the blankets. She also gives “love bites.” Louisa is going to make someone an especially cuddly companion.

Lindsay is a character. She started out with gray fur, except for one white toe. As she has grown, she has developed more white spots and gold spots, which makes her a “dilute tortoise shell.” Lindsay loves to wrestle with her brothers and hang out on the backs of chairs. Lindsay will curl up on your shoulder for a nap. If you make kissing sounds, she purrs in her sleep. This sweet kitten will bring comfort and entertainment to any family who adopts her.

All of these kittens arrived for fostering when they were only hours old. They were each the size of a Twinkie, with umbilical cords still attached. Hours of gentle nurturing and hundreds of bottles of warm kitten formula were devoted to these furry darlings. They have known only kindness at the hands of humans, which has made them exceptionally social and loving.

These adorable babies will be available very soon!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.