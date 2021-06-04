SOLAS and friends help save 3 kittens

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of "Cats, Cats, Cats!"

This has been another whirlwind week for SOLAS. Over 40 kittens have come into the shelter within two weeks -- most of them bottle babies.

Thanks to everyone who has donated supplies and money, we know have bottles coming out of our ears. These little ones are expensive and take lots of supplies.

Today we have a very special story to share. It is of Hopi and her siblings.

A couple of weeks ago, animal control got a call of kittens running around a trailer court. They set some traps and quickly caught Maize and Arizona. Then SOLAS got a call that there was a single kitten voice under a nearby trailer.

A kindhearted person crawled under the trailer and discovered Hopi, tangled and hanging in some wires and rope. They got her out and animal control got her straight to the vet as her leg was hurt.

The vet did everything they could, including laser treatments (see adorable goggle picture) to save the leg, but they were not successful. The leg had to be amputated but Hopi will live a full happy life has a tripod.

Hopi and her sisters are now in foster care.