SOLAS: As Giving Tuesday approaches, more funds raised equals more animals helped

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Happy Holidays from SOLAS! We are so happy that the holiday season is upon us. We hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving and fun shopping on Friday (if that’s your thing.)

Soon is Cyber Monday, but we are most excited about what comes Tuesday. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday!

What is Giving Tuesday? It’s a global day set aside for donating to nonprofit organizations. Locally this is run through an organization called Share Omaha. To donate to SOLAS via Share Omaha just visit this link: shareomaha.org/nonprofit/solas-support-our-local-animal-shelter or just go to shareomaha.org and search for your favorite nonprofit-SOLAS!

SOLAS is entirely dependent on donations and grants. Everyone associated with this organization is a volunteer; we have no paid staff. Giving Tuesday is a major fundraiser for us and we are so grateful for those who can give. The more funds we can raise, the more animals we can help — it’s as simple as that!

So please, while you are being thankful for all the wonderful blessings in your life, please count your furry blessings, too, and donate in honor of them. The homeless animals in our care depend on it.

Ok, now that that fun is over, let’s show you some cats!

Katrina came to SOLAS from a hoarding situation with her four kittens, even though she was just a kitten herself (currently around 10 months.) Shortly after she arrived, a feral kitten was found alone in a parking lot and brought to my home; Katrina took it in as one of her own the second she saw the baby and went right to work feeing and cleaning it. Katrina is a very gentle, loving, quiet cat that purrs as soon as she sees a human as she just wants to be everyone’s friend. Though she’s been busy raising babies, she remains very playful. She’s good with other cats and children. She had a difficult beginning so she deserves a loving home of her own.

Tessy is about 5 months old, and she is the sweetest, gentlest cat I’ve ever fostered. She purrs very loudly as soon as she sees a human and comes right to them (she come to any human, any age.) She plays very gently with young children. Since she loves to cuddle and purr, she will be a great lap cat. She does well with other cats, but was very nervous when introduced to dogs.

Frompy is almost 4 months old and is a very playful kitten. She is a bit shy and will need an understanding owner while she warms up to her new home. Her coloring is beautiful and her toe beans are very uniquely colored.

Spicey was found in a parking lot alone at 5 weeks. Well-meaning people had been chasing her around for days trying to save her and she was lucky that someone came that knew how to trap her. She was brought to a foster home where there was already a mom with four kittens her age. So, this lucky little girl got an entire family and was very happy to no longer be alone. For obvious reasons, she’s very cautious around humans and very timid. She is almost 4 months old now and will need to go to a quiet home with a very patient, understanding and loving owner willing to take the time to help her get past her fear. She prefers to be held, wrapped in a blanket like a baby. While never tested, she probably won’t adapt well to dogs, but she is fine with other cats.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.