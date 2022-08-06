SOLAS: Auction beneficiaries, kitten formula needed

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We would like to start this week’s column by announcing that we are the proud recipients of this month’s Rescued Twice Auction on Facebook. What this is all about is a wonderful woman who makes homemade craft items and sells them auction-style to benefit local animal rescues. Each month she picks a different rescue to benefit, and August proceeds go to SOLAS! We are so honored. The items are totally cute, too! To get involved in this or to bid on items, go to the SOLAS Facebook page and you will see a link for Rescued Twice Auctions. Follow that page to see new items released weekly. Bid now, bid tomorrow and bid often!

Next, we have a plea. We are very much in need of kitten formula. Specifically, Breeders Edge and KMR brand powdered formula. This seems simple, but is a life-saving gift to tiny, orphaned kittens. These items can be found on our Amazon Wishlist (tinyurl.com/solaslist). Thank you in advance.

Last, we have a beautiful cat for your pleasure! Parker is a short-haired, black and white adult male who wants to be your cat’s best friend. He loves other cats and longs to find one or more friendly cats looking for a new buddy. (He must go to a home with at least one other cat.) He can be pretty timid with people until he’s comfortable with a new environment, and even then he’s not likely to be a lap cat, but he will warm up to you a bit once he figures out who’s bringing the food, especially if you also have a string toy to offer him — they are his favorite. Once he’s gotten comfortable with new surroundings/people, he may even venture close when it’s not mealtime (especially if the other kitty/kitties are getting some pets) and wait for you to give him a scratch between his shoulder blades — another favorite of his. He likes to lounge on the top of the cat tower and watch birdies through the windows. He’s quiet and keeps himself neat and tidy and uses the litter box without fail. Do you know a friendly kitty who’s lonely and in need of a friend? Parker just may be your guy!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.