SOLAS: Awesome cats you should adopt today

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First order of business is a giant THANK YOU to Council Bluffs Tractor Supply. They ran a fundraiser for SOLAS last month and we were gifted so many wonderful things. We appreciate the support we get from local businesses so much.

This week we are going to talk about a couple cats who are already at Petsmart waiting to be adopted. This means it’s possible they will be adopted before you can get there, but other wonderful cats will surely be taking their place soon!

First is Henry. Sweet little black ornery boy. If you like cat nibbles, shredded toilet paper and your clothes warmed in the laundry basket this is your boy!

Next is Willow. Willow is ready for you — and your counters! This girl has my heart. Struggles from day one of foster with anemia. Poor liver values, tummy troubles you name it. She is soft spoken playful loving and will melt your heart — I promise! She is on a special food but eats very little. At nine months she weighs 5.5 lbs.