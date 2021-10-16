SOLAS: Awesome cats you should adopt

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First this week, a couple of pleas. First, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction.
The way this will work is in two parts.
First (and going on now) we are asking our wonderful donors for items that we can auction off.
To donate an item(s), go to solas.betterworld.org/donate-an-item and fill out the form to indicate what you would like to donate.
Secondly, we will gather these items together and in late November-December we will hold an online auction.
And if you would like to help with the auction but can’t donate an actual item, you can make a monetary donation that we will use to purchase items for the auction at solas.betterworld.org/donate.
Last announcement, we are sorely in need of some everyday kitty supplies. Specifically, name brand clumping kitty litter, canned cat food, kitten formula (Breeders Edge brand preferred), and “puppy” pads (otherwise known as kitten pads. These items can easily be found on our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist.
Now for the whole reason you are reading this — the featured cat! This cat’s name is Sabrina.
Sabrina is a beautiful XXL 9-year-old dilute calico female cat. Very affectionate and loving towards humans. Lap cat extraordinaire. Will tolerate other adult calm cats with time and patience but NO kittens or dogs.
Sabrina has a long history with SOLAS. She came in about 7 years ago as a young mother. She was adopted out but turned up at NHS as a stray a month or so ago. SOLAS took her back and was unable to return her to her family so is again looking for a home for her. She is currently at Petsmart in Council Bluffs waiting on her furever home to love on.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.