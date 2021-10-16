SOLAS: Awesome cats you should adopt

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First this week, a couple of pleas. First, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction.

The way this will work is in two parts.

First (and going on now) we are asking our wonderful donors for items that we can auction off.

To donate an item(s), go to solas.betterworld.org/donate-an-item and fill out the form to indicate what you would like to donate.

Secondly, we will gather these items together and in late November-December we will hold an online auction.

And if you would like to help with the auction but can’t donate an actual item, you can make a monetary donation that we will use to purchase items for the auction at solas.betterworld.org/donate.

Last announcement, we are sorely in need of some everyday kitty supplies. Specifically, name brand clumping kitty litter, canned cat food, kitten formula (Breeders Edge brand preferred), and “puppy” pads (otherwise known as kitten pads. These items can easily be found on our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist.