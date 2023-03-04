Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we would like to remind everyone of our upcoming fundraiser — Bingo Bash! This will be held March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grass Wagon, in Council Bluffs; $10 gets you in the door and your first Bingo card.

There are tons of amazing prizes (including a week’s stay in Florida!), a silent auction and a mystery raffle. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for a donation and we will have a cash bar. Additional Bingo cards, raffle tickets and other items are available for purchase. This should be a lot of fun. We hope to see you there!

Also, March is finally here. Spring is coming! Along with that, SOLAS is proud to have been chosen as the March/April Red Bag recipients for Hy-Vee on Broadway in Council Bluffs. For every $2.50 red reusable grocery bag that is purchased, SOLAS will get a $1 donation. So, get out and buy the bags! Think you have enough grocery bags? Use your creativity on what else they can be used for! We even know someone who has used them as gift bags for Christmas.

In other news, SOLAS would like to thank Walmart Community Grants for a very generous grant this past week. Do you have interest in applying for grants on SOLAS’s behalf? Send us a message; we’d love the help.

In less happy news, SOLAS has received a higher than usual number of requests to take in cats for people who are physically unable to care for their beloved pets anymore. Whether that be a death, moving to a care facility or just disability. It’s a sad truth — it happens to us all eventually. Do you have plans for your pets? Many of these pets are older, like their owners, and do not do well moving to a new situation, especially if they must be separated from another fur brother or sister. So, we would love to remind everyone to make plans for your pets.

On to more happy news — we have two cat to feature this week. Meet Taters and Tots! They are a couple of young adorable kittens. They like to play, but mostly like to chill and lounge. Taters like to cuddle given the opportunity. Why not adopt both and have a matching potato set?!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.