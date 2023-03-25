Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to start with a rousing thank you for everyone who made the Bingo Bash such a success! From the donors and participants to the organizers and volunteers, everyone made a huge difference in the lives of the homeless pets in our care.

We have two new cats to introduce you to this week. The first is Flee. Flee is a 9-month old domestic shorthair male. He’s sweet, he’s fun and he’s just an all-around great cat. He does require a lot of pets, so a human with three hands would be preferred. He has been around cats and dogs, however he’s particular about who he lets in his circle. Since he loves people so much, he would probably do best in a home where people are present every day. Sorry flight attendants!

Next we have Daisy. Lovely little Daisy is a timid girl of 4 years. She is a calico with long, plush fur. Her markings are unique in that her body is all white with calico spots on her head and tail. While she is not especially interested in playing with toys, she thoroughly enjoys being petted and stroked. She doesn’t often meow, but she has a motor that will rumble on and on. Daisy came to SOLAS because the other cats in her house bullied her, making her unable to reach a litter box. Daisy could blossom in a quiet home where there are no other cats to harass her. She is a fluffy, purring piece of art awaiting a lap deserving her attention.

And last but not least, is a cat you have met before but is still looking for his furever home. This is Taco. Taco is a 3-year-old sweetheart of a boy. He loves head and chin rubs. His back left leg was fractured and healed without medical attention before he came into our care, so he walks with a small limp. He must be an indoor cat because of this injury. He had a rough street life and is absolutely loving being cared for inside. He gets along with cats and would also do good with being the only cat. He loves sleeping in his cat box and also loves laying on the bed. He sits next to you and will watch TV.

Can you give one of these three cat a furever home? If so, please let us know and we will arrange a meeting!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.