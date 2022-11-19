SOLAS: Chock-full of the fun stuff — cute kittens

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we are chock-full of the fun stuff — cute kittens!

The first bunch we have for you is Poppy, Taco, Branch and Creek, siblings found outside and brought to SOLAS at about 4 weeks old and will be ready early December.

The first up is Poppy, a Torbie female, She says: My brothers have taught me how to hold my own, so I often beat them during wrestling matches. But don’t let my stealth and sneakiness fool you, as I will follow you around and cry until I get extra kisses and cuddles. I enjoy watching Saturday morning cartoons, cuddling with my foster mom in a warm blanket, and doing zoomies up and down the hallway. I get along with dogs, cats and a rabbit.

And from her brothers:

Taco, a dilute orange tabby: My siblings will tell you I am the lover of the family. I will wait patiently for a second round of head kisses from my foster mom or an extra nuzzle or face wash from the resident dogs. I am a playful kitten that enjoys a quick game of play with my three siblings, but then I will quickly retreat to the rabbit’s cage for a quick nap with him. I enjoy watching ghost adventure shows and being picked up for a quick kiss. I get along with dogs, cats and a rabbit.

Branch, orange tabby: I may be the smallest of my siblings, but they will all agree I have the loudest voice, which makes me feel like I can tackle the world! (Or at least my siblings during play time.) I am sneaky to a T and will often try wrestling the resident animals, before running the bedroom like I am Lightning McQueen. I enjoy being carried by my foster mom, cuddling into the resident dogs, and watching the Syfy Channel. I get along with dogs, cats and a rabbit.

Creek, orange tabby: I am the biggest of the siblings, but my personality is like a teddy bear. I am all cuddles with the resident animals, and often prefer to lounge in a sunny spot for the majority of my day. I do have bursts of kitten energy and will do zoomies across the bed, but I prefer a quiet home to just kick back, relax and watch the news. I enjoy lounging next to the window, sprawling over the resident dogs for a nap and watching romance shows. I get along with dogs, cats and a rabbit.

Next, we have Pepperoni!

Pepperoni is a 3-month-old male and is ready now. He loves attention and will sit on your lap or shoulder, but watch out — he will nibble on your nose and ear. He loves toys. He seems to be OK around the resident cats and dog.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.